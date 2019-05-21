2 killed in small plane crash in Alaska; second mishap in week

Authorities say a pilot and passenger have died after a small plane crashed Monday near Ketchikan.

A May 13, 2019, photo provided by Ryan Sinkey, shows a Coast Guard Station Ketchikan response boat crew searching for survivors from a downed floatplane in the vicinity of George Inlet near Ketchikan, Alaska. Two floatplanes carrying cruise ship tourists collided Monday near the southeast Alaska town of Ketchikan. (Ryan Sinkey via AP)

KETCHIKAN, Alaska — Authorities say a pilot and a single passenger have died after a small plane crashed Monday near Ketchikan.

Ketchikan Gateway Borough spokeswoman Deanna Thomas says in a release that the Taquan Air operated Beaver floatplane crashed in Metlakatla Harbor around 4 p.m. No one besides the deceased was on board the aircraft.

Thomas says the names of the deceased won’t be released until their families have been notified.

She says the circumstances of the crash are not being released at this time.

Good Samaritans are towing the Beaver to the beach until it can be secured.

The accident comes a week after a Taquan Air Beaver floatplane collided with another floatplane in Ketchikan, which is about 14 miles from Metlakatla Harbor, leaving six people dead.