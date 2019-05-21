64°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

2 killed in small plane crash in Alaska; second mishap in week

The Associated Press
May 21, 2019 - 8:30 am
 

KETCHIKAN, Alaska — Authorities say a pilot and a single passenger have died after a small plane crashed Monday near Ketchikan.

Ketchikan Gateway Borough spokeswoman Deanna Thomas says in a release that the Taquan Air operated Beaver floatplane crashed in Metlakatla Harbor around 4 p.m. No one besides the deceased was on board the aircraft.

Thomas says the names of the deceased won’t be released until their families have been notified.

She says the circumstances of the crash are not being released at this time.

Good Samaritans are towing the Beaver to the beach until it can be secured.

The accident comes a week after a Taquan Air Beaver floatplane collided with another floatplane in Ketchikan, which is about 14 miles from Metlakatla Harbor, leaving six people dead.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
A sign is shown during a news conference April 10, 2019, to reintroduce "Medicare for All" legi ...
‘Medicare for All’s’ rich benefits surpass most other nations
By Ricardo Alonso-Zaldivar The Associated Press

A “Medicare for All” plan embraced by leading 2020 Democrats appears more lavish than what other advanced nations offer, compounding the cost but also potentially broadening its appeal.

Aretha Franklin performs Dec. 4, 2008, during the 85th annual Christmas tree lighting at the Ne ...
Aretha Franklin may have penned 3 wills, left in home
By Ed White The Associated Press

Three handwritten wills have been found in the suburban Detroit home of Aretha Franklin, months after the death of the “Queen of Soul.”

This booking photo provided by the Chicago Police Department, Thursday, May 16, 2019, shows Cla ...
Chicago-area hospital’s role in baby-cutting case questioned
The Associated Press

A local sheriff’s office wants to know if a suburban Chicago hospital violated state law by not immediately reporting that a woman who claimed to be the mother of a newborn had not given birth. The woman was later charged with strangling the baby’s mother and cutting the newborn from her womb.

A June 24, 2010, file photo shows the Palisades nuclear power plant, located in Covert Township ...
Speedier cleanup of closed nuke plants raises concerns
By Bob Salsberg The Associated Press

Companies specializing in nuclear demolition and radioactive waste storage are buying up aging U.S. reactors and promising to decommission them in dramatically less time than their utility owners had planned.

Anti-Syrian regime protesters flash the victory sign Dec. 21, 2011, as they wear Syrian revolut ...
Documents give rare look inside Syrian government crackdown
By Sarah El Deeb The Associated Press

Documents purportedly found in abandoned Syrian government offices during the civil war reveal the reach of President Bashar Assad’s security agencies, according to a report.

Pilot Tom Travis sits in the cockpit of the World War II troop carrier That's All, Brother duri ...
Rescued from boneyard, transport plane to join D-Day anniversary
By Jay Reeves The Associated Press

Filled with paratroopers, a U.S. warplane lumbered down an English runway in 1944 to spearhead the World War II D-Day invasion with a message for Adolf Hitler painted in bright yellow across its nose: “That’s All, Brother.”

In this Sunday, May 19, 2019, photo released by the U.S. Navy, the fast combat support ship USN ...
Yemen rebels say drone hits arms depot at Saudi airport
The Associated Press

The Houthi’s Al-Masirah satellite news channel said early Tuesday they targeted the airport in Najran with a Qasef-2K drone, striking an “arms depot” there.