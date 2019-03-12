2 Las Vegans, actresses, coaches indicted in college bribery case

FBI Special Agent in Charge Boston Division Joseph Bonavolonta, left, and U.S. Attorney for District of Massachusetts Andrew Lelling face reporters as they announce indictments in a sweeping college admissions bribery scandal during a news conference, Tuesday, March 12, 2019, in Boston. (Steven Senne/AP)

Actresses Lori Loughlin, left, and Felicity Huffman are among nearly 50 people indicted in a sweeping college admissions bribery scandal. Both were charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and wire fraud in indictments unsealed Tuesday in federal court in Boston. (AP Photos)

This photo was submitted with an athlete profile for Elisabeth Kimmel’s son, who was applying to the University of Southern California, but it depicts someone else. The photo was included in an affidavit in support of a criminal complaint. (U.S. Department of Justice)

BOSTON — Hollywood actresses Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin were charged along with nearly 50 other people Tuesday in a scheme in which wealthy parents bribed college coaches and insiders at testing centers to help get their children into some of the most elite schools in the country, federal prosecutors said.

“These parents are a catalog of wealth and privilege,” U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling said in announcing the $25 million federal bribery case.

He called it the biggest college admissions scam ever prosecuted by the U.S. Justice Department.

At least nine athletic coaches and dozens of parents were among those charged. A total of 46 people were arrested by midday, including Huffman and Loughlin, in an investigation dubbed Operation Varsity Blues, federal authorities said.

Two people from Nevada — Gamal Abdelaziz and Elisabeth Kimmel — are facing charges of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud.

According to an affidavit in support of a criminal complaint, unsealed Tuesday, Abdelaziz is a Las Vegas resident who served, until about September 2016, as a senior executive of a resort and casino operator in Macau, China, and previously held other senior executive positions in the hotel and casino industries.

Abdelaziz is accused of conspiring to bribe the senior associate athletic director at the University of Southern California to designate his daughter as a recruit to the USC basketball team, “in order to facilitate her admission to the university.”

His daughter enrolled at USC in the fall, according to the affidavit, but did not join the basketball team.

The document describes Kimmel a resident of Las Vegas and La Jolla, California, and as the owner and president of a media company.

“Kimmel participated in the college recruitment scheme by conspiring to use bribery to facilitate her daughter’s admission to Georgetown as a purported tennis recruit, and her son’s admission to USC as a purported track recruit,” the document alleges.

Kimmel’s daughter graduated around May 2017 and was not a member of the tennis team during her four years at Georgetown University, according to the affidavit. Kimmel’s son was admitted to USC in March 2018.

Prosecutors said parents paid an admissions consultant from 2011 through last month to bribe coaches and administrators to label their children as recruited athletes, to alter test scores and to have others take online classes to boost their children’s chances of getting into schools.

Parents spent anywhere from $200,000 to $6.5 million to guarantee their children’s admission, officials said.

“For every student admitted through fraud, an honest and genuinely talented student was rejected,” Lelling said.

Lelling said the investigation is continuing and authorities believe other parents were involved. The schools themselves are not targets of the investigation, he said.

No students were charged. Authorities said in many cases the students were not aware of the fraud.

The coaches worked at such schools as Stanford, Georgetown, Wake Forest, the University of Southern California and University of California, Los Angeles. A former Yale soccer coach pleaded guilty and helped build the case against others.

Authorities said coaches in such sports as soccer, tennis and volleyball accepted bribes to put students on lists of recruited athletes, regardless of their ability or experience. That, in turn, boosted the students’ chances of admission.

The bribes allegedly came through an admissions consulting company in Newport Beach, California. Authorities said parents paid the founder of the Edge College & Career Network approximately $25 million to get their children into college.

Loughlin appeared in the ABC sitcom “Full House,” and Huffman starred in ABC’s “Desperate Housewives.” Both were charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and wire fraud.

Court documents said Huffman paid $15,000 that she disguised as a charitable donation so that her daughter could take part in the college entrance cheating scam.

Court papers said a cooperating witness met with Huffman and her husband, actor William H. Macy, at their Los Angeles home and explained the scam to them. The cooperator told investigators that Huffman and her spouse “agreed to the plan.”

A spokeswoman for Loughlin had no comment. Messages seeking comment from Huffman’s representatives were not immediately returned.

