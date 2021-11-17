69°F
2 men to be cleared in 1965 killing of Malcolm X, report says

November 17, 2021 - 10:25 am
 
Norman 3X Butle,, a suspect in the slaying of Malcolm X, is escorted by detectives at police he ...
Norman 3X Butle,, a suspect in the slaying of Malcolm X, is escorted by detectives at police headquarters, after his arrest, in New York, Feb. 26, 1965. Butler, one of two men convicted in the assassination of Malcolm X, is set to be cleared after more than half a century, with prosecutors now saying authorities withheld evidence in the civil rights leader's killing, according to a news report Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. (AP Photo, File)
Thomas 15X Johnson, center, is booked as the third suspect in the slaying of Malcolm X, in New ...
Thomas 15X Johnson, center, is booked as the third suspect in the slaying of Malcolm X, in New York, March 3, 1965. Johnson, one of two men convicted in the assassination of Malcolm X, is set to be cleared after more than half a century, with prosecutors now saying authorities withheld evidence in the civil rights leader's killing, according to a news report Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. Detective John Keeley is at right. (AP Photo, File)

NEW YORK — Two men convicted in the assassination of Malcolm X are set to be cleared after more than half a century, with prosecutors now saying authorities withheld evidence in the civil rights leader’s killing, according to a news report Wednesday.

The New York Times reported Wednesday that Muhammad Aziz and the late Khalil Islam, who spent decades in prison for the crime, were being exonerated after a nearly two-year investigation by their lawyers and the Manhattan district attorney’s office. A court date is expected Thursday.

“These men did not get the justice that they deserved,” District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. told the newspaper.

One of the civil rights era’s most controversial and compelling figures, Malcolm X rose to fame as the Nation of Islam’s chief spokesperson, proclaiming the Black Muslim organization’s message at the time: racial separatism as a road to self-actualization. He famously urged Black people to claim civil rights “by any means necessary.”

He was gunned down as he began a speech in Harlem’s Audubon Ballroom on Harlem’s Audubon Ballroom on Feb. 21, 1965.

Aziz, Islam and a third man, Mujahid Abdul Halim — known at the time of the killing as Talmadge Hayer and later as Thomas Hagan — were convicted of murder in March 1966 and sentenced to life in prison.

Hagan said he was one of three gunmen who shot Malcolm X, but he testified that neither Aziz nor Islam were involved. They maintained throughout that they were innocent.

Hagan was paroled in 2010.

Aziz, who was called Norman 3X Butler at the time of the shooting, was released in 1985. He is now 83 years old.

Islam, formerly Thomas 15X Johnson, was released two years later and died in 2009.

THE LATEST
Supporters of President Donald Trump, including Jacob Chansley, right with fur hat, are confron ...
‘QAnon Shaman’ sentenced to prison for role in US Capitol riot
By Jacques Billeaud The Associated Press

Jacob Chansley, the spear-carrying Jan. 6 rioter whose horned fur hat, bare chest and face paint made him one of the more recognizable figures in the assault on the Capitol, was sentenced Wednesday to 41 months in prison.

 
Pfizer wants approval for promising COVID-19 pill
By Matthew Perrone The Associated Press

Pfizer asked U.S. regulators Tuesday to authorize its experimental pill for COVID-19, setting the stage for a likely launch this winter of a promising treatment that can be taken at home.

McGregor Scott, who was then the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of California, looks ov ...
California man ordered to pay $481M in solar Ponzi scheme
By Don Thompson The Associated Press

A California electrician was ordered Tuesday to pay $481.3 million in restitution as part of his sentence for participating in a $1 billion Ponzi scheme that suckered Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc., among many others.

Arielle Jackson. Jackson was arrested Saturday after punching a Southwest Airlines employee in ...
Southwest Airlines worker punched, woman arrested
The Associated Press

A woman has been arrested after punching a Southwest Airlines employee in the head during boarding for a flight out of a Dallas airport, police said.

Delegates pose for a selfie together in the plenary room at the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit, in G ...
Good or bad: Takeaways from the new UN climate deal
By Frank Jordans The Associated Press

After two years of preparation and 13 days of tough talks, did negotiators at the U.N. climate meeting in Glasgow save the planet?

 
SpaceX launch marks 600 space travelers in 60 years
By Marcia Dunn The Associated Press

The repeatedly delayed flight occurred just two days after SpaceX brought four other astronauts home from the International Space Station.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks during a press conference at a COVID-19 vaccination site at ...
California gets ready for possible winter pandemic surge
By Stefanie Dazio and Don Thompson The Associated Press

California has begun positioning equipment and locking in contracts with temporary health care workers in preparation for another possible winter surge of coronavirus cases, Gov. Gavin Newsom said Wednesday.