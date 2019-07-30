99°F
Nation and World

2 moms in Chicago anti-violence group fatally shot

The Associated Press
July 30, 2019 - 8:10 am
 

CHICAGO — Two women who worked with other moms to try to stop gun violence in Chicago were shot to death.

Chantell Grant and Andrea Stoudemire were part of Mothers Against Senseless Killings. Police say they were shot late Friday while on a corner in the South Side neighborhood of Englewood where members of the group often stood watch.

The 26-year-old Grant was mother to three young children. The 35-year-old Stoudemire was a mother of two.

Police say they found both women down on the sidewalk after a blue SUV drove up and opened fire. A 58-year-old man suffered a graze wound.

Mothers Against Senseless Killings founder Tamar Manasseh called the women’s death’s “terrifying” and “heartbreaking.”

Chicago police say no arrests have been made. Authorities say 48 people were shot over the weekend, eight fatally.

