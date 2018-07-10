2 more boys reportedly rescued from flooded Thai cave

MAE SAI, Thailand — An ambulance has been seen leaving the site of the Thai cave where divers are carrying out what they hope is a final mission to bring out four boys and their soccer coach still trapped deep inside.
There were reports that two boys have emerged from the cave on the third day of rescue operations.
At least nine ambulances have been waiting at the site after the leader of the rescue operation said Tuesday’s aim was to bring out all five as well as a medic and three Thai Navy SEALS, who have been with the trapped boys.
Officials have generally waited hours to confirm rescues.
Tuesday’s operation began just after 8 p.m. PDT.
In the past two days, eight boys were rescued and are now in a hospital isolation ward while they are tested for any possible infections. Medical experts say they are in high spirits and generally healthy.