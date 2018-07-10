2 more boys reportedly rescued from flooded Thai cave

An ambulance has been seen leaving the site of the Thai cave where divers are carrying out what they hope is a final mission to bring out four boys and their soccer coach still trapped deep inside.

This photo tweeted by Elon Musk shows efforts underway to rescue trapped members of a youth soccer team from a flooded cave in northern Thailand. Musk tweeted early Tuesday, July 10, 2018, he has visited the cave and has left a mini-submarine there for future use. (Courtesy of Elon Musk via AP)

Rescuers move to the entrance to a cave complex where five stil lwere trapped in Mae Sai, Chiang Rai province, northern Thailand Tuesday, July 10, 2018. The eight boys were rescued from the flooded cave. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)

Jedsada Chokdumrongsuk, center, permanent secretary at the Public Health Ministry, speaks during a press conference at a hospital in Chiang Rai province, northern Thailand, Tuesday, July 10, 2018. Thai health official says rescued boys will be staying in hospital at least seven days. The Thai public health official said the eight boys rescued from a flooded cave in northern Thailand are in “high spirits” and have strong immune systems because they are soccer players. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)

There were reports that two boys have emerged from the cave on the third day of rescue operations.

At least nine ambulances have been waiting at the site after the leader of the rescue operation said Tuesday’s aim was to bring out all five as well as a medic and three Thai Navy SEALS, who have been with the trapped boys.

Officials have generally waited hours to confirm rescues.

Tuesday’s operation began just after 8 p.m. PDT.

In the past two days, eight boys were rescued and are now in a hospital isolation ward while they are tested for any possible infections. Medical experts say they are in high spirits and generally healthy.