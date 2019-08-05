2 more El Paso victims die, raising shooting death toll to 22

Authorities say two more people have died from a weekend mass shooting at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, raising the death toll in that attack to 22.

Eleven-year-old Leilani Hebben puts her head on her mother Anabel Hebben's shoulder as they visit the scene of a mass shooting at a shopping complex Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, in El Paso, Texas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

A restaurant employee looks at the scene of a mass shooting at a shopping complex Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, in El Paso, Texas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Flowers adorn a makeshift memorial near the scene of a mass shooting at a shopping complex Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, in El Paso, Texas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Rabbi Yisrael Greenberg looks at the makeshift memorial while paying tribute to the victims of the Saturday mass shooting at a shopping complex in El Paso, Texas, Sunday, August 4, 2019. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton)

This image provided by the FBI shows Patrick Crusius. A gunman opened fire in an El Paso, Texas, shopping area packed with people during the busy back-to-school season Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, killing over a dozen. The FBI identified the suspect as Crusius. (FBI via AP)

Dr. Stephen Flaherty, of the Del Sol Medical Center, said two victims of Saturday’s attack died at the hospital on Monday. Police earlier announced the death of one of the patients.

No other details were immediately provided.

The suspected gunman, 21-year-old Patrick Crusius, has been booked on capital murder charges.

Speaking from the White House on Monday, President Donald Trump condemned the El Paso mass shooting and another in Dayton, Ohio, hours later in his first public remarks since the attacks.

Police said Sunday that all bodies have been removed from the store and its parking lot, and that the attack did not spread to other nearby shopping areas. Police Sgt. Robert Gomez says most of the victims were inside the store.

Allen is more than 600 miles from where Saturday’s rampage occurred. The FBI says the suspect didn’t have any contacts in El Paso.

Detectives are also trying to determine with a racist, anti-immigrant screed posted online shortly before Saturday’s shooting was written by Crusius.