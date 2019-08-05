95°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

2 more El Paso victims die, raising shooting death toll to 22

The Associated Press
August 5, 2019 - 9:16 am
 
Updated August 5, 2019 - 10:01 am

EL PASO, Texas — Authorities say two more people have died from a weekend mass shooting at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, raising the death toll in that attack to 22.

Dr. Stephen Flaherty, of the Del Sol Medical Center, said two victims of Saturday’s attack died at the hospital on Monday. Police earlier announced the death of one of the patients.

The new deaths bring the death toll from the attack to 22. More than two dozen other people were wounded.

No other details were immediately provided.

The suspected gunman, 21-year-old Patrick Crusius, has been booked on capital murder charges.

Speaking from the White House on Monday, President Donald Trump condemned the El Paso mass shooting and another in Dayton, Ohio, hours later in his first public remarks since the attacks.

Police said Sunday that all bodies have been removed from the store and its parking lot, and that the attack did not spread to other nearby shopping areas. Police Sgt. Robert Gomez says most of the victims were inside the store.

Twenty-one-year-old Patrick Wood Crusius of Allen, Texas, has been booked on capital murder charges and jailed without bond. KDFW-TV reports his grandparents issued a statement Sunday saying they were “devastated” by the rampage.

Allen is more than 600 miles from where Saturday’s rampage occurred. The FBI says the suspect didn’t have any contacts in El Paso.

Detectives are also trying to determine with a racist, anti-immigrant screed posted online shortly before Saturday’s shooting was written by Crusius.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
The home of Connor Betts is seen in Bellbrook, Ohio, U.S., Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019. Betts, 24, was ...
Classmates: Ohio shooter kept a ‘hit list’ and a ‘rape list’
By Michael Biesecker and Julie Carr Smyth The Associated Press

High school classmates of the gunman who killed nine people early Sunday in Dayton, Ohio, say he was suspended for compiling a “hit list” of those he wanted to kill and a “rape list” of girls he wanted to sexually assault.

A Virgin Mary painting, flags and flowers adorn a makeshift memorial for the victims of Saturda ...
Sporadic outages at ‘cesspool of hate’ message board after shootings
The Associated Press

An online message board with a history of use by violent extremists suffered sporadic outages Monday after its cybersecurity provider cut off support for what it called a “cesspool of hate” following mass shootings in Texas and Ohio.

A Virgin Mary painting, flags and flowers adorn a makeshift memorial for the victims of Saturda ...
Shooting victims include a mom who died protecting her baby
By Morgan Lee and Amy Guthrie The Associated Press

In the border town of El Paso, Texas, a shooter opened fire and left 20 people dead and more than two dozen injured. Hours later in Dayton, Ohio, a shooter killed 9 people and injured at least 27 others. Here are some of their stories.

A protester runs with a United States flag as tear gas are released on protesters in Hong Kong ...
Hong Kong protesters disrupt work day as leader vows to remain
By Yanan Wang and Christopher Bodeen The Associated Press

Protesters filled public parks and squares in several Hong Kong districts on Monday in a general strike staged on a weekday to draw more attention to their demands.