Nation and World

2 officers hurt, suspect dead in fugitive shooting in Baltimore

The Associated Press
February 12, 2020 - 11:05 am
 

BALTIMORE — Two law enforcement officers with a fugitive task force were injured and a suspect died in a shooting Wednesday in Baltimore, the U.S. Marshals Service said.

One officer was injured in the leg and the other in the stomach, U.S. Marshals Service spokesman David Lutz said in an email. Both officers were transported to a hospital for treatment.

Lutz said the officers with the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force were working on an attempted murder warrant.

One is a Baltimore County detective and the other is a detective in the city of Baltimore. The injuries were described as not life threatening.

