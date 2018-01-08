2 people injured in fire at Trump Tower in New York City

New York City fire officials say a fire in Trump Tower’s heating and air conditioning system caused smoke to billow from the roof and injured two people.

New York City Fire Department vehicles sit on Fifth Avenue in front of Trump Tower, in New York, Monday, Jan. 8, 2018. The department said a fire started around 7 a.m. Monday in the heating and air conditioning system of the building. (Richard Drew/AP)

NEW YORK — New York City fire officials say a fire in Trump Tower’s heating and air conditioning system caused smoke to billow from the roof and injured two people.

The Fire Department of New York says the fire started around 7 a.m. Monday at the building that contains President Donald Trump’s home and business offices.

Fire officials say one person was treated for serious injuries and a firefighter was treated for minor injuries. It took about an hour to put out the fire on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan.

The president’s son Eric tweeted his thanks to firefighters for doing “an incredible job.”