2 police officers shot in Tempe, Ariz.; suspect dead

Authorities say two Tempe police officers were shot as they responded to a domestic violence call and taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. A suspect has died.

According to Tempe police, two female officers were shot while following up with a domestic violence report near Mill Avenue and Baseline Road. (KNXV Phoenix)

Police say the shooting occurred about 3 p.m. Monday in a neighborhood near Kiwanis Park after the officers responded to a domestic violence situation.

They say a suspect fired shots at both female officers, who were forced to retreat and return fire.

Police believe the shooter was struck at least one bullet before fleeing the residence.

The shooter was later found dead, but police say it’s unclear if it was self-inflicted.

Police say both officers were shot in the upper extremities, but were protected by bullet-proof vests.

One officer was shot three times.

Police didn’t immediately release the names of the injured officers or the dead suspect.

Kiwanis Park, Tempe, AZ