2 police officers shot, killed in LA suburb

The Associated Press
June 14, 2022 - 8:55 pm
 
Updated June 14, 2022 - 9:08 pm
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

EL MONTE, Calif. — Two police officers were shot and killed Tuesday while investigating a possible stabbing in a Los Angeles suburb, and the suspect died at the scene, authorities said.

The officers from the El Monte Police Department were immediately fired upon when they arrived at the Siesta Inn in El Monte, east of Los Angeles, around 4:45 p.m., a city statement said.

The officers died at a hospital.

“There are no words to describe our grief and devastation by this senseless act,” the statement said.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said a suspect died at the scene.

Other details weren’t immediately released.

The killings came just one day after a California Highway Patrol officer was shot and critically wounded during a traffic stop in the Studio City area of Los Angeles.

The 27-year-old officer was shot several times. He was in critical but stable condition at a hospital but was expected to recover, the CHP said.

A bloodhound helped police track down a suspect and Pejhmaun Iraj Khosroabadi surrendered to police Tuesday morning in a homeless encampment in the Van Nuys area of the San Fernando Valley, authorities said.

It was not immediately clear whether he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

