82°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Kats!, Dining Out now on
Find entertainment news, Kats and Dining Out on the new
website.
Nation and World

2 staff members of Israeli embassy killed in shooting near Jewish museum in DC, Noem says

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem arrives for a Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Hom ...
Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem arrives for a Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Homeland Security oversight hearing, Thursday, May 8, 2025, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)
More Stories
Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, left, and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, center, review a ...
Lebanese, Palestinian leaders agree that Lebanon won’t be used as a launchpad to strike Israel
A truck loaded with humanitarian aid for the Gaza Strip makes its way to the Kerem Shalom cross ...
U.N. struggling to deliver aid to Palestinians in Gaza
A 13-year-old private Boeing aircraft that President Donald Trump toured on Saturday to check o ...
Defense Department accepts Boeing 747 from Qatar for Trump’s use
New York City Mayor Eric Adams delivers remarks at the Jerusalem Conference hosted by Arutz She ...
NYC Mayor Adams signs business agreement with Israel, blasts calls for divesting from country amid Gaza war
Associated Press
May 21, 2025 - 8:59 pm
 

WASHINGTON — Two staff members of the Israeli embassy in Washington were shot and killed Wednesday evening near a Jewish museum, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said.

Noem announced the deaths in a post on X after the shooting outside the Capital Jewish Museum, which is located steps away from the FBI’s field office in the nation’s capital.

Attorney General Pam Bondi said she was at the scene with former judge Jeanine Pirro, who serves as the U.S. attorney in Washington.

Danny Danon, Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations, called the shooting a “depraved act of anti-Semitic terrorism.”

Police offered no details late Wednesday night on a potential motive for the shooting. A news conference was expected later Wednesday.

“We are confident that the US authorities will take strong action against those responsible for this criminal act,” Danon said in a post on X. “Israel will continue to act resolutely to protect its citizens and representatives — everywhere in the world.”

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
A truck loaded with humanitarian aid for the Gaza Strip makes its way to the Kerem Shalom cross ...
U.N. struggling to deliver aid to Palestinians in Gaza
By Wafaa Shurafa, Samy Magdy and Melanie Lidman The Associated Press

The delays in distributing aid pointed to the turmoil in Gaza and increased regulations from the Israeli military.

Trucks carrying humanitarian aid for the Gaza Strip are seen at the Kerem Shalom Crossing in so ...
Israel to take over all Gaza, start aid flows, Netanyahu says
By Alisa Odenheimer, Ethan Bronner and Galit Altstein Bloomberg News

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, head of the Religious Zionism party, said on Monday there was no choice, “otherwise, the world will force us to stop the war.”

Israeli soldiers move tanks around staging area near the border with the Gaza Strip, in souther ...
Israel ends blockade, allows ‘basic’ Gaza aid
By Wafaa Shurafa, Samy Magdy and Tia Goldenberg The Associated Press

Israel announced it will allow a limited amount of humanitarian aid into Gaza after a nearly three-month blockade, days after global experts on food security warned of famine.

Then-President Joe Biden speaks to the media at Royal Missionary Baptist Church in North Charle ...
Biden has been diagnosed with cancer
By Josh Boak Associated Press

Former President Joe Biden has been diagnosed with cancer, his office said Sunday.

MORE STORIES