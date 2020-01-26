65°F
Nation and World

2 students at Utah military academy die of influenza

The Associated Press
January 26, 2020 - 9:55 am
 

SALT LAKE CITY — Two students at a Utah military academy have died of influenza.

Weber-Morgan Health Department officials say an epidemiologist confirmed the students tested positive for different strains of flu.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports neither the school nor the health department identified the students.

A GoFundMe page says an eighth-grader at the military academy came down with flu and pneumonia on Jan. 17 and was doing better until he was hospitalized with breathing difficulties Friday.

The website says the boy died later that day.

