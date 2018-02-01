2 students wounded, girl arrested in shooting at LA school

Two students were shot inside a Los Angeles middle school classroom Thursday morning and police arrested a female student suspect, authorities said.

Gloria Echeverria watches as Los Angeles police officers close off a street where a shooting occurred at a Salvador B. Castro Middle School in Los Angeles on Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018. Two students were shot a classroom, and police arrested a female student suspect, authorities said. (Amanda Lee Myers/AP)

LOS ANGELES — Authorities say there is no further threat at a Los Angeles school where two teens were shot and a female student was arrested Thursday morning.

Gunfire erupted shortly before 9 a.m. at Salvador B. Castro Middle School just west of the city’s downtown, police said.

Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Erik Scott said a 15-year-old boy was shot in the head and is in critical but stable condition.

A 15-year-old girl was struck in the wrist by a bullet and is in fair condition, Scott said.

Three other people, ranging in age from 11 to 30, suffered minor cuts and scrapes.

Police have recovered a gun.

TV footage showed a girl with dark hair and wearing a sweatshirt being led out of the school in handcuffs.

“With the suspect in custody the situation is under control,” Bernal told KTLA-TV.

Students at middle and high schools in Los Angeles are subject to daily random searches for weapons using metal-detector wands.

The Los Angeles Unified School District has a policy that requires every middle and high school campus to conduct daily random searches at different hours of the school day for students in the sixth grade and up.

An audit released in April found 10 percent of schools did not conduct daily searches and one-fourth did not have enough metal detector wands.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.