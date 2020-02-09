56°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

2 US soldiers killed, 6 wounded in Afghanistan attack

By Rahim Faiez and Kathy Gannon The Associated Press
February 9, 2020 - 10:53 am
 

KABUL, Afghanistan — Two U.S. soldiers were killed and six wounded in a so-called insider attack in eastern Afghanistan’s Nangarhar province late Saturday when an Afghan dressed in an Afghan army uniform opened fire, the U.S. military said.

Afghanistan’s defense ministry said one Afghan soldier was also killed and three injured in the assault.

A member of Nangarhar’s provincial council, Ajmal Omer, told The Associated Press that the gunman was killed. Neither the U.S. military nor the Afghan defense ministry have confirmed the attacker’s fate.

There have been numerous attacks by Afghan national army soldiers on their allied partners during 18 years of America’s protracted war in Afghanistan.

Six U.S. service members have been killed in Afghanistan since the start of 2020, including Saturday’s casualties. Last year, 22 U.S. service personnel died in combat there.

An Afghan defense ministry official, who was not identified because he was not authorized to speak to the media, said the shooter was an Afghan soldier who had argued with the U.S. forces before opening fire. He was not a Taliban infiltrator, the official said.

In a statement, the U.S. military said “an individual in an Afghan uniform opened fire on the combined U.S. and Afghan force with a machine gun. We are still collecting information and the cause or motive behind the attack is unknown at this time.”

Omer, the provincial council member, is from Nangarhar province’s Sherzad district, where he said the incident took place.

The U.S. military said American and Afghan military personnel were fired on while conducting an operation in Nangarhar province.

Last July, two U.S. service members were killed by an Afghan soldier in the southern Kandahar province. The shooter was wounded and arrested. In September, three U.S. military personnel were wounded when an member of the Afghan Civil Order Police fired on a military convoy, also in Kandahar.

The incident came as Washington has sought to find an end to the war in Afghanistan.

Washington’s peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad has been meeting with Taliban representatives in the Middle Eastern state of Qatar in recent weeks. He’s seeking an agreement to reduce hostilities to get a peace deal signed that would start negotiations among Afghans on both sides of the conflict.

In his State of the Union Address on Tuesday, President Donald Trump referenced the peace talks, saying U.S. soldiers were not meant to serve as “law enforcement agencies” for other nations.

“In Afghanistan, the determination and valor of our war fighters has allowed us to make tremendous progress, and peace talks are now underway,” he said.

Gannon contributed from Islamabad. Associated Press writer Lolita C. Baldor in Washington contributed to this report.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
In this photo taken Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, young desert locusts that have not yet grown wings ...
Young hungry locusts threaten 10M people in Somalia
By Josphat Kasire and Ben Curtis The Associated Press

With more rains expected in the region in the coming weeks, the number of locusts if unchecked could grow by up to 500 times by June.

In this Oct. 22, 2019 file photo, Gayle King attends the 2019 Women's Media Awards, hosted by T ...
CBS condemns Gayle King threats; backlash grows against Snoop Dogg
By David Bauder The Associated Press

The CBS News chief called threats against journalist Gayle King “reprehensible” Saturday as backlash grew against rapper Snoop Dogg and others critical of King for an interview where she asked about a sexual assault charge against the late Kobe Bryant.

New York City police officers work the scene of a police involved shooting outside the 41st pre ...
NYPD: Gunman ambushes police twice in 12 hours
By Sophia Rosenbaum and Deepti Hajela The Associated Press

Despite multiple shots fired in both incidents, nobody was killed and all are expected to recover, police said.

This Feb. 4, 2020 satellite image from Maxar Technologies, shows activity at the Imam Khomeini ...
Iran’s space program fails to put satellite into orbit
By Amir Vahdat and Jon Gambrell The Associated Press

The launch happened at Imam Khomeini Spaceport in Iran’s Semnan province, 145 miles southeast of Iran’s capital, Tehran.

People who were able to get out of Terminal 21 Korat mall are escorted outside by armed command ...
Thai soldier kills at least 20 people, injures 31
By Sakchai Lalit and Tassanee Vejpongsa The Associated Press

Defense Ministry spokesman Lt. Gen. Kongcheep Tantrawanich said Sgt. Jakrapanth Thomma was behind the attack in Nakhon Ratchasima.