94°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Nation and World

2 weeks ago, she left a doctor’s appointment with her baby. They haven’t been found since

Whisper Owen and 8-month-old Sandra McCarty (Fresno County Sheriff’s Office/TNS)
Whisper Owen and 8-month-old Sandra McCarty (Fresno County Sheriff’s Office/TNS)
Law enforcement is seeking the public’s help. Officials and family members have been sea ...
Law enforcement is seeking the public’s help. Officials and family members have been searching the area where the Sacramento mom and her baby were last seen. (Fresno County Sheriff’s Office/TNS)
8-month-old Sandra and her mother Whisper Owen were last seen on July 15, 2025. (Fresno County ...
8-month-old Sandra and her mother Whisper Owen were last seen on July 15, 2025. (Fresno County Sheriff’s Office/TNS)
Whisper Owen and 8-month-old Sandra were last seen on July 15, 2025. (Fresno County Sheriff’s ...
Whisper Owen and 8-month-old Sandra were last seen on July 15, 2025. (Fresno County Sheriff’s Office/TNS)
More Stories
Former Washington Wizards player Gilbert Arenas takes part in a ceremony during the half-time o ...
Former NBA star, 5 others charged with running illegal high-stakes poker games
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell listens as President Donald Trump visits the Federal Res ...
Fed leaves interest rates unchanged even as Trump demands cuts
This shows an empty beach in Shirahama, Wakayama prefecture, western Japan Wednesday, July 30, ...
Worst tsunami risk passes for Hawaii, US after 8.8 Russia quake
California football coach recalls Shane Tamura as ‘just a quiet kid’
Annie Goodykoontz, Los Angeles Times
July 31, 2025 - 9:26 am
 

The search continues for a California woman and her 8-month-old daughter who vanished while on their way home after a doctor’s appointment, authorities and family said.

It’s been more than two weeks since Whisper Owen and her daughter, Sandra McCarty, were last seen, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say they have no clues in the Sacramento pair’s disappearance, and loved ones have been left wondering and searching.

“It just makes it really hard for me as her mother to shut my brain off and not constantly imagine what could’ve happened to her,” said Owen’s mother, Vickie Torres, tearfully. “And that beautiful little baby. God, I hope, whatever happened, she’s with her mama.”

In a post to social media, the Sheriff’s Office said that no information had been found to explain the disappearance. The Fresno Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit is leading the investigation and, as of Wednesday evening, had no new developments to report.

“There is nothing in the current missing persons investigations which leads us to believe any foul play is involved with Whisper and her child not being located yet,” the department said in a statement to The Times.

Torres confirmed that Owen and her daughter left Sacramento around 4 a.m. on July 15 and headed south toward Fresno to go to a doctor’s appointment for the baby. Owen stopped at Torres’ house in Fresno to change Sandra’s diaper and then checked in for the appointment at 8:30 a.m., Torres said.

Owen then visited her brother’s Fresno home until around 2:45 p.m., then stopped to see Torres at her home again before leaving the city around 5 p.m., Torres said. Owen drove a silver 2006 Chevrolet Trailblazer, and a license plate reader recognized her car in Atwater, about 65 miles from Fresno, at 8 that night, according to officials.

Torres said that Owen probably stopped in Atwater to get baby formula for Sandra or to use the restroom. Security footage from a smoke shop in Atwater captured Owen parking and then changing her baby’s diaper around 7:30 p.m., police said.

That was the last sign of Owen, her daughter or her vehicle.

Torres said Owen often spends days at a time at her house in Fresno, so her partner wasn’t concerned when she didn’t return home that night. Three days later, Owen’s partner called Torres, asking where her daughter was.

“I’m like, ‘What do you mean? She’s not here,’” Torres told The Times. “So then everything started to get scary at that point.”

Ever since, Torres said, her family has been tirelessly searching the roads from Fresno to Sacramento, reaching out to businesses whose employees may have seen Owen, putting up fliers and spreading the word on social media.

She also said that Owen experienced preeclampsia during her most recent pregnancy, causing her to be hospitalized several times with high blood pressure that continued even after she had given birth. Torres worried that Owen might have had a medical emergency while driving. With no information, it’s easy to create troubling scenarios, she said.

Torres said the situation has been distressing for the entire family.

Owen and her partner are parents to Sandra, as well as a 3-year-old and a 9-year-old. She also has a 16-year-old child from a previous relationship.

“All of these kids are losing their minds,” Torres said. “I mean, she didn’t just run off or anything like that. … She’s got other children, I mean, no.”

Owen’s partner, whom Torres declined to name and who didn’t immediately respond to The Times’ request for comment, “has been constantly searching, and he’s exhausting every resource to him,” she said.

Torres said she has been frustrated with the lack of information found so far. She has reached out to other agencies, including the Department of Justice, the FBI and the Sacramento Police Department, asking for assistance in the investigation.

“They’ve all blown me off,” Torres said.

Sacramento police said in a statement to The Times, however, that they had assisted Fresno in the investigation. A Department of Justice spokesperson said the agency had posted Owen and her daughter on its public California Missing Persons website. The FBI didn’t respond to The Times’ request for comment.

Torres described her daughter as an outspoken, trusting person who would drop anything to help a stranger in need.

“A lot of people love her,” Torres said. “I’ve never met anybody that didn’t like my daughter.”

Fresno police said that teams were checking family shelters in Sacramento County and surrounding areas for Owen and her daughter.

The Fresno Sheriff’s Office advised the public to dial 911 if they saw Owen and her daughter or the vehicle.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell listens as President Donald Trump visits the Federal Res ...
Fed leaves interest rates unchanged even as Trump demands cuts
By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER AP Economics Writer

The Federal Reserve left its key short-term interest rate unchanged for the fifth time this year, brushing off repeated calls from President Donald Trump for a cut.

This shows an empty beach in Shirahama, Wakayama prefecture, western Japan Wednesday, July 30, ...
Worst tsunami risk passes for Hawaii, US after 8.8 Russia quake
By Jennifer Sinco Kelleher and Audrey McAvoy The Associated Press

The dire warnings following the massive quake off Russia’s Kamchatka peninsula evoked memories of catastrophic damage caused by tsunamis over the last quarter-century.

Walmart employees and customers wait outside while law enforcement investigates the scene after ...
Authorities seek to file terrorism and assault charges against suspect in Walmart knife attack
By MIKE HOUSEHOLDER, RYAN SUN and MICHAEL CASEY Associated Press

Grand Traverse County Sheriff Michael Shea said a motive behind the attack by Bradford Gille, 42, of Afton, Michigan, remains unclear. Gille, who Shea said had “prior assaultive incidents as well as controlled substance violations,” said very little as he was arrested.

MORE STORIES