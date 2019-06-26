80°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

2 workers, gunman dead at Ford dealership in California

By Nic Coury and Robert Jablon The Associated Press
June 26, 2019 - 6:14 am
 

MORGAN HILL, Calif. — A man who had just been fired from a Northern California Ford dealership shot and killed two employees and then killed himself Tuesday evening, police and witnesses said.

Police called to the Ford Store Morgan Hill found a man shot dead of an apparently self-inflicted wound on the ground outside some service bays.

“In his hand was a firearm, a handgun,” police Sgt. Bill Norman said at a news conference in Morgan Hill, southeast of San Jose in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Employees directed officers inside a building where they found two other men who had been shot and killed at the scene.

Police did not immediately identify the gunman or the victims.

Doug MacGlashan, who was working in the parts department, told KRON-TV that the killer was a former employee.

The service and parts director “had just fired a parts rep that he had said he was going to fire earlier in the day. And I guess the parts rep went outside, got a gun, went into the service and parts director’s office and shot him,” MacGlashan said.

The man also killed the parts manager, he said.

Video and photos showed police cars from several agencies swarming the dealership and employees embracing as they left the property.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
In this picture released on April 29, 2019, by the official website of the office of the Irania ...
Iran won’t budge over US sanctions, says supreme leader
By Nasser Karimi and Qassim Abdul-Zahra Associated Press

Iran’s supreme leader said Wednesday that Iranians will not budge or change their stand following new U.S. sanctions targeting Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and his associates, the latest in a torrent of sharp verbal responses from Tehran in the wake of the measures.

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., holds a town hall on the Flor ...
Battle of sound bites: What to watch in the debates
By Laurie Kellman The Associated Press

Sixty seconds for answers, a television audience of millions and, for some candidates, a first chance to introduce themselves to voters.

In this undated file photo provided on Sunday, June 23, 2019, by the North Korean government, N ...
Behind-the-scenes talks going on for 3rd Trump-Kim summit
By Adam Schreck, Hyung-Jin Kim and Kim Tong-Hyung The Associated Press

North Korean and U.S. officials are holding “behind-the-scenes talks” to arrange a third summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on the fate of the North’s expanding nuclear arsenal, South Korea’s president said.

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway talks to reporters outside the White House, Monday, June ...
Kellyanne Conway will skip Hatch Act hearing
By / RJ

Kellyanne Conway, an adviser to President Trump, won’t testify at a hearing called to examine the Office of Special Counsel’s recommendation that she be fired for engaging in political activity while working as a federal employee.

Martha Crouch, left, and Timothy Crouch (San Juan County Sheriff's Office via AP)
Mom accused of boiling puppies, poisoning kitten, torturing kids
By Russell Contreras and Mary Hudetz The Associated Press

A woman beat and tortured at least some of her 15 children and forced them to watch as she brutally killed their pets, authorities said in New Mexico, the latest place where the woman and her husband have been the subject of complaints.