98°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Nation and World

2 workers killed at Delta Air Lines maintenance facility

Emergency vehicles responded to the scene at a Delta facility near Hartsfield-Jackson Internati ...
Emergency vehicles responded to the scene at a Delta facility near Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024. (John Spink/The Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS)
Police responded to the scene of an accident at a Delta facility near Hartsfield-Jackson Intern ...
Police responded to the scene of an accident at a Delta facility near Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024. (John Spink/The Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS)
More Stories
FILE - Special counsel Jack Smith speaks about an indictment of former President Donald Trump, ...
New indictment filed in Jan. 6 case, keeping charges intact but narrowing allegations
FILE - Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei speaks in Tehran, Iran, July 5, 2024. Secr ...
Biden’s top Mideast adviser meets with Qatari leaders
In this photo released by the Israel Prime Minister Office on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024, Kaid Farh ...
Israel rescues hostage found alone underground in Gaza
The Grand Canyon National Park is covered in the morning sunlight as seen from a helicopter nea ...
Man dies on river trip at Grand Canyon; 5th fatality in less than a month
Kelly Yamanouchi The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
August 27, 2024 - 12:48 pm
 

ATLANTA — Two people were killed and another person was injured at a Delta Air Lines maintenance facility near Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport early Tuesday morning, according to the company.

Multiple Atlanta Fire Rescue Department units and police responded to the scene at a Delta TechOps maintenance hangar on Maynard H. Jackson Jr. Boulevard near the international terminal at Hartsfield-Jackson just after 5 a.m.

Early reports were that a tire on a plane exploded, and a Delta employee and a contractor were killed, according to Channel 2 Action News, which cited multiple unnamed individuals. None of the victims were identified.

Atlanta Fire Rescue referred inquiries to Delta. Few details have been confirmed by the airline.

“The Delta family is heartbroken at the loss of two team members and the injury of another following an incident this morning at the Atlanta Technical Operations Maintenance facility (TOC 3),” Delta said in a written statement. “We have extended our full support to family members and colleagues during this incredibly difficult time.”

There was no impact to flights, according to Hartsfield-Jackson spokesman Andrew Gobeil.

Delta said it is working with authorities and conducting an investigation to determine what happened. Delta TechOps is the airline’s maintenance, repair and overhaul operation, which operates out of large hangars near the airport.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens posted a statement on social media offering his “deepest condolences to the family and loved ones” to the workers who died and hope for recovery for the injured.

Dickens said Atlanta fire, police and airport teams were on scene, “working diligently to address the situation.”

The International Association of Machinists, a union seeking to organize workers at Delta, called on the airline and authorities to “quickly launch a thorough investigation into how this happened.”

The union said it “expresses our deepest condolences to the victims’ families following the tragic incident that occurred,” according to a written statement.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
FILE - Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei speaks in Tehran, Iran, July 5, 2024. Secr ...
Biden’s top Mideast adviser meets with Qatari leaders
The Associated Press

The talks also come as ongoing cease-fire talks to pause the war between Israel and Hamas are set to shift to Doha after several days of intense negotiations in Cairo.

This photo released by the European Union's Operation Aspides shows fires burning aboard the oi ...
Greek-flagged tanker burns after Houthi attacks, no sign of oil spill
By Jon Gambrell The Associated Press

The attack on the Sounion marks the most serious assault in weeks by the terrorists, who continue to target shipping through the Red Sea corridor over the Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip.

Lebanese security and emergency personnel gather around a burnt car that was reportedly targete ...
Mideast on edge after Israel bombs Lebanon to thwart attack
By Ethan Bronner Bloomberg News

After 100 Israeli warplanes flew over southern Lebanon, taking out thousands of Hezbollah missile launchers, the Middle East braced for an expanded conflagration.

Israeli Apache helicopters fly toward northern Israel, Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Ariel S ...
Israel and Hezbollah trade heavy fire before pulling back
By JOSEF FEDERMAN and ABBY SEWELL Associated Press

Israel launched intense airstrikes in southern Lebanon early Sunday in what it said was a pre-emptive strike against the Hezbollah terrorist group.

MORE STORIES