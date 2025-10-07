Two years after the October 7 massacre, the State of Israel is opening a website documenting the preparations, plans and instructions from Hamas leaders for the massacre.

People attend a memorial service marking two years since the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas cross-border attack on Israel, in Kibbutz Nir Oz, southern Israel where many of its community members were Killed and abducted, Monday, Oct. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)

Two years after the October 7 massacre, the State of Israel is opening a website documenting the preparations, plans, and instructions from Hamas leaders for the massacre. This marks the first time such a website has gone online, presenting all information related to the massacre in an organized and documented manner.

The new website can be viewed at: october7files.com/

The website is called “October 7 Files – Organized Evil”. Its purpose is to provide a complete picture regarding the background to the massacre, the preparations for it, its horrifying execution, including real-time documentation, and its subsequent implications.

Among other things, it is intended to refute claims by Hamas supporters worldwide that there were no atrocities and that the outbreak of sick and mass violence on that day was supposedly “resistance to Israeli occupation and siege”. Additionally, the website shows that the attack on southern communities was an act of premeditated genocide – contrary to the slanders being spread worldwide that Israel is the one perpetrating genocide in Gaza.

The website will be promoted on social networks, major websites, and search engines online, particularly in the US and Europe. This is so that those seeking information about the massacre will be exposed to the event as it truly was. The expectation is also that artificial intelligence engines, which read content sites, will draw information from it.

The website was established at the initiative of Minister of Diaspora Affairs Amichai Chikli, with funding from the ministry he heads, although this ministry does not manage the advocacy field. Some of the content included on the site is found as physical exhibits at the Intelligence Heritage Center in Glilot and has been digitized. Others were taken from other information sources.

The new website presents, among other things, original documents in Yahya Sinwar’s handwriting, along with their English translations. They explicitly state that as many residents as possible should be killed in the south, “to behead and murder heads of families”.

The website also presents detailed instructions to terrorists on how to photograph and document the acts and broadcast them live. “Wipe the mobile phone camera lens well from dust before filming. Make sure the phone is charged, and if charging is needed, use the available power battery. Do not answer incoming calls on the SIM card, especially not from unknown numbers. Turn on the phone only moments before starting the mission”.

Additionally, the maps used by the terrorists are displayed, the extensive involvement of Gazan “civilians” in the massacre, the use of hospitals, educational institutions, and UN facilities in Gaza as Hamas headquarters and bases, as well as Hamas’ use of civilians as human shields and its deliberate harm to Israeli civilians, in violation of the laws of war.

“There is no other such website for the State of Israel,” says Hadas Mimon, head of senior division – consciousness, at the Ministry of Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism. “We wanted to show how much planning there was here for the massacre, how much advance investment with detailed and precise preparations, including, for example, a spiritual file for Nukhba terrorists with ‘religious permits’ to do what they did. It’s chilling to see Sinwar’s handwritten instructions for carrying out all these things. Here, everything related to the massacre is presented for the first time, in an organized manner from beginning to end”.

Mimon hopes that Israel supporters worldwide will draw information from the new website. She also adds that it provides all the evidence showing that Hamas is the one that committed genocide on October 7. “Genocide means deliberately killing innocent civilians as part of a plan and on a mass scale. On the website, we show exactly how they committed genocide. That is, there are written instructions to harm civilians, families, and heads of families, and not just soldiers.”

Mimon also notes that artificial intelligence engines draw information from texts and not from videos and photos, and therefore, over time, the website’s content will influence how many people worldwide will form their perception of reality regarding the October 7 massacre.