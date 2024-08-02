20-year-old falls 400 feet to his death in Grand Canyon

A North Carolina man fell 400 feet to his death at Grand Canyon National Park, according to the National Park Service.

A North Carolina man fell 400 feet to his death at Grand Canyon National Park on Wednesday, according to the National Park Service.

The park service said in a news release that rangers found the body of Abel Joseph Mejia, 20, 400 feet below the rim of the canyon near the Pipe Creek Overlook at the park.

Meijia was near the edge of the rim when he accidentally fell, officials said. The incident is under investigation by the park service and Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Park officials encouraged visitors to keep a distance of at least six feet from the edge of the rim, and stay behind railings and fences at overlooks.

Deaths in 2024

— In July, a “semi-conscious” hiker died on the River Trail.

— In July, a man from Texas died while hiking on the Bright Angel Trail.

— In June, another male hiker died on the Bright Angel Trail.

Hiking at the Grand Canyon can be deceiving. The temperature at the South Rim, where 90% of all visitors go, is about 20 degrees cooler than at the bottom. The temperature at Phantom Ranch along the Colorado River can top 110 degrees in the summer.

