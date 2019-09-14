99°F
Nation and World

2,246 fetal remains found former abortion doctor’s home

September 14, 2019 - 3:22 pm
 

JOLIET, Ill. — More than 2,000 medically preserved fetal remains have been found at the Illinois home of a former Indiana abortion clinic doctor who died last week, authorities said.

The Will County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release late Friday that an attorney for Dr. Ulrich Klopfer’s family contacted the coroner’s office Thursday about possible fetal remains being found at the home in an unincorporated part of Will County in northeastern Illinois.

The sheriff’s office said authorities found 2,246 preserved fetal remains but there’s no evidence medical procedures were performed at the home.

The coroner’s office took possession of the remains. An investigation is underway.

Klopfer, who died Sept. 3, was a longtime doctor at an abortion clinic in South Bend, Indiana. It closed after the state revoked the clinic’s license in 2015.

Klopfer’s license was suspended by Indiana’s Medical Licensing Board in November 2016 after finding a number of violations, including a failure to ensure qualified staff was present when patients received or recovered from medications given before and during abortion procedures.

THE LATEST
This Jan. 11, 2018 file photo shows Judge Dan Polster in his office, in Cleveland. Attorneys r ...
Drug company attorneys seek to disqualify judge in opioid suit
By Mark Gillispie The Associated Press

CLEVELAND — Attorneys for eight drug distributors, pharmacies and retailers facing trial next month for their roles in the opioid crisis want to disqualify the federal judge overseeing their cases, saying he has shown bias in his effort to obtain a multibillion-dollar global settlement.

In this image from video released by the CIA, Hamza bin Laden, the son of of the late al-Qaida ...
Osama bin Laden’s son killed in US operation, White House says
By Zeke Miller The Associated Press

A statement issued in President Donald Trump’s name gave no further details, such as when Hamza bin Laden was killed or how the United States had confirmed his death.

Mos Antenor, 42, drives a bulldozer while clearing the road after Hurricane Dorian Mclean's Tow ...
Still reeling from Hurricane Dorian, Bahamas faces tropical storm
By Danica Coto The Associated Press

FREEPORT, Bahamas — Officials temporarily suspended aid efforts and closed a couple of small airports in the Bahamas Saturday as Tropical Storm Humberto dumped rain on parts of the archipelago’s northwest region that were already hammered by Hurricane Dorian two weeks ago.

Felicity Huffman arrives at federal court with her husband William H. Macy for sentencing in a ...
Actress Felicity Huffman sentenced to 14 days in prison
The Associated Press

“Desperate Housewives” star Felicity Huffman was sentenced Friday to 14 days in prison for paying $15,000 to rig her daughter’s SAT scores in the college admissions scandal that ensnared dozens of wealthy and well-connected parents.

This Nov. 15, 2018, aerial file photo shows the remains of residences leveled by the Camp wildf ...
PG&E reaches $11B deal with California wildfire insurers
The Associated Press

Pacific Gas & Electric and a group of insurers reached an $11 billion settlement to cover most of the claims from wildfires in California in 2017 and 2018.