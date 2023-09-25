92°F
Nation and World

28 straight failures: Powerball jackpot reaches $785M

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 25, 2023 - 3:01 pm
 
The Powerball jackpot for Monday, Sept. 25, 2023, is worth an estimated $785 million, officials ...
The Powerball jackpot for Monday, Sept. 25, 2023, is worth an estimated $785 million, officials say. A Powerball ticket is seen at a store in Northbrook, Ill., Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

For 28 consecutive drawings there have been no winners for the top prize in Powerball.

Will that change tonight with the fourth-largest prize in the game’s history available?

The jackpot is worth an estimated $785 million, or $367 million in cash.

On Saturday, no ticket matched all six numbers drawn — 1, 12, 20, 33, 66 and Powerball 21.

Powerball’s jackpot was last won July 19 when a ticket in California matched all five white balls and the red Powerball to win $1.08 billion.

Should there be a winner Monday, they will have the choice between an annuitized prize worth an estimated $785 million or a lump sum payment estimated at $367 million. Both prize options are before taxes. If the winner selects the annuity option, they will receive one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5 percent a year.

The odds of winning are about 1 in 292 million, says powerball.ca.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

