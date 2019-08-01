95°F
Nation and World

2nd rocket launcher recovered at Baltimore airport

The Associated Press
August 1, 2019 - 11:08 am
 

BALTIMORE — Officials say an Air Force sergeant tried bringing home a rocket launcher tube as a souvenir at the same airport where another service member tried returning with a similar weapon this week.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office in Maryland issued a statement saying the device, designed to be aircraft-mounted, was recovered Thursday at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport.

It held no explosives, but it might have contained pressurized gas and couldn’t go on a commercial flight.

The office said the sergeant was returning from overseas and that it will hold onto the launcher until it can be safely returned to him.

Federal officials said they found a similar device Monday. The unidentified traveler said he was in the military and returning from Kuwait.

No arrests were made in either case.

