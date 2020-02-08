3.9-magnitude earthquake reported near Barstow

The earthquake happened at 11:34 a.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. It struck about 14 miles north of Barstow.

Seismograph for earthquake detection. (Getty Images)

A 3.9-magnitude earthquake was reported Saturday morning near Barstow, California.

The earthquake happened at 11:34 a.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. It struck about 14 miles north of Barstow.

Barstow is in San Bernardino County, California, about 160 miles from Las Vegas.

Further information about the earthquake or whether any damage was reported was not yet available.

