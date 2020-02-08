67°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

3.9-magnitude earthquake reported near Barstow

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 8, 2020 - 12:43 pm
 

A 3.9-magnitude earthquake was reported Saturday morning near Barstow, California.

The earthquake happened at 11:34 a.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. It struck about 14 miles north of Barstow.

Barstow is in San Bernardino County, California, about 160 miles from Las Vegas.

Further information about the earthquake or whether any damage was reported was not yet available.

Contact Julie Wootton-Greener at jgreener@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2921. Follow @julieswootton on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
People who were able to get out of Terminal 21 Korat mall are escorted outside by armed command ...
Thai soldier kills at least 20 people, injures 31
By Sakchai Lalit and Tassanee Vejpongsa The Associated Press

Police said they have secured the mall, and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said there were no more bodies left inside.

This image from video, shows a selfie of Dr. Li Wenliang. The Chinese doctor who got in trouble ...
China probes virus alarm doctor’s death; 636 deaths reported
By Ken Moritsugu and Mari Yamaguchi The Associated Press

Top Communist Party investigators are looking into “relevant issues” about a whistleblower doctor who was threatened by police after publicizing his concerns about the virus and has now died from it.

In the is Oct. 10, 2019, file photo, El Paso Walmart shooting suspect Patrick Crusius pleads no ...
Suspect who killed 22 at Texas Walmart faces hate crime charges
By Michael Balsamo and Cedar Attanasio The Associated Press

Federal prosecutors were expected to announce multiple charges against the suspected gunman, Patrick Crusius of Allen, Texas, later Thursday at a news conference in El Paso, Texas.

This combination of Jan. 26, 2020, photos shows at left, Democratic presidential candidate form ...
‘Enough is enough,” says DNC leader, calling for ‘recanvass’ in Iowa
By Steve Peoples, Julie Pace and Brian Slodysko The Associated Press

The chairman of the Democratic National Committee called on Thursday for a “recanvass” of the results of Monday’s Iowa caucus, which was marred by technical problems and delays.