3 college students killed in Tesla Cybertruck crash in California

A tow truck removes the charred remains of a Tesla Cybertruck that crashed, killing three people and injuring another one in Piedmont, California, on Nov. 27, 2024. (Harry Harris/Bay Area News Group/TNS)

LOS ANGELES — A USC student was one of three people killed in a Tesla Cybertruck crash early Wednesday in Piedmont, the university confirmed Saturday.

USC provided no additional details about the student, Soren Dixon, who was in the vehicle with three others that crashed into a tree and was engulfed in flames.

Piedmont Police Captain Chris Monahan said that the Tesla “jumped the curb, struck a cement wall, and then wedged in between the wall and a tree.” Police said speed was likely a factor in the single-vehicle crash but that their investigation is continuing.

Dixon’s Linkedin page described him as a biological science major at USC who had graduated from Piedmont High School.

The identities of the two others who died have yet to be released by authorities; they also were reported to be fellow graduates of Piedmont High’s Class of 2023.

Samantha Miller, the mother of a fourth occupant in the Tesla who was pulled from the vehicle by another driver, told CBS News in the Bay Area that the two other crash victims were Jack Nelson and Krysta Tsukahara, college students in Colorado and Georgia.

Miller told CBS News that her 20-year-old son Jordan Miller was back in surgery on Friday. Miller couldn’t be reached Saturday.

Authorities said on Wednesday that the fourth person who was injured was hospitalized in stable condition.

Piedmont Police Chief Jeremy Bowers said that dispatchers got an iPhone alert from a passenger in the Cybertruck around 3:08 that morning. The Tesla had gotten into a collision and was engulfed in flames by the time police officers arrived at the scene, according to Bowers.

Bowers said then that “we don’t know the cause of the collision and during the holiday season, our hearts go out to the families that are going to have to deal with this tragedy.”

Bowers wasn’t immediately available for comment Saturday, nor was the principal of Piedmont High School or Piedmont’s mayor, Jen Cavenaugh.

On Thursday, Cavenaugh attended Piedmont’s annual Turkey Trot and called on community members to remember the three high school graduates killed.

“These things aren’t supposed to happen in our community,” she said. “We don’t get a practice ground for this, and there’s no rulebook for how we show up today. I went to bed last night thinking the words might come today for what to say. It turned out there are no words that will bring these kids back to us.”