3 Columbia University administrators put on leave over alleged text exchange at antisemitism panel

FILE - People listen to a speaker at a pro-Palestinian encampment calling for a permanent cease-fire in Gaza, inside the campus of Columbia University, Sunday, April 28, 2024, in New York. Columbia University said it has placed three administrators on leave while it investigates allegations that they exchanged unprofessional text messages while attending a panel discussion about antisemitism on campus. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki, File)
Church leaders say Israeli government is demanding they pay property tax
Officers remove pro-Palestinian encampment at UC Santa Barbara
Aerial drone likely launched by Yemen’s Houthi rebels hits ship in the Red Sea
Netanyahu: Israel winding down Gaza operations; war against Hezbollah could be next
By Michael Symes Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 23, 2024 - 5:20 pm
 

NEW YORK — Columbia University said it has placed three administrators on leave while it investigates allegations that they exchanged unprofessional text messages while attending a panel discussion about antisemitism on campus.

The university said the administrators work for its undergraduate Columbia College, which hosted the panel discussion “Jewish Life on Campus: Past, Present and Future” during an alumni reunion on May 31.

The university said the college’s dean, Josef Sorett, informed his team on Thursday that the three administrators were being put on leave.

“Columbia College is attending to this situation with the utmost seriousness,” a college spokesperson said. “We are committed to confronting antisemitism, discrimination and hate, and taking concrete action to ensure that our is a community of respect and healthy dialogue where everyone feels valued and safe.”

Columbia did not identify the administrators by name and declined to discuss the matter further while the investigation is pending.

The Washington Free Beacon, a conservative news outlet, published images on June 12 and 21 of what it said were the administrators’ text messages. One included a suggestion that a panelist could have used the campus protests for fundraising and another that appeared critical of a campus rabbi’s essay about antisemitism.

The panel about antisemitism was held a month after university leaders called in police to clear pro-Palestinian protesters out of an occupied administration building and dismantle a tent encampment that had threatened to disrupt graduation ceremonies.

The police action came amid deep divisions on campus as to whether some of the protests against Israel’s military campaign in Gaza have been antisemitic.

Some text messages allegedly sent by Sorett were among those published by the news outlet, but he was not among those put on leave. He will continue to serve as dean and is cooperating with the investigation, the university said.

“I deeply regret my role in these text exchanges and the impact they have had on our community,” Sorett said in a message Friday to the Columbia College Board of Visitors.

Sorett said he is “committed to learning from this situation and to the work of confronting antisemitism, discrimination and hate at Columbia.”

Officers remove pro-Palestinian encampment at UC Santa Barbara
By Melody Petersen Los Angeles Times

Dozens of officers removed encampment of pro-Palestinian protesters from UC Santa Barbara Sunday morning, according to videos and social media posts by the protest group.

Israeli found dead after being shot in the West Bank
By Wafaa Shurafa and Jack Jeffery The Associated Press

An Israeli man was fatally shot in a Palestinian town in the northern West Bank Saturday morning, Israel’s army said, while deadly strikes rocked northern Gaza.

Eisenhower aircraft carrier heads home
By Jon Gambrell The Associated Press

U.S. officials ordered the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower, the aircraft carrier leading America’s response to the Houthi attacks in the Red Sea, to return home after a twice-extended tour.

Two Israeli soldiers killed in central Gaza
The Associated Press

No information was given about the circumstances of the deaths of the two, both of whom were men in their 20s. Three other soldiers were severely injured, the army said.

