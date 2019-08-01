88°F
3 dead, 1 hurt in shootings at northern Indiana apartments

The Associated Press
July 31, 2019 - 7:33 pm
 

ELKHART, Ind. — Police say two men and a woman have been killed and a second woman has been wounded in shootings at a northern Indiana apartment complex.

Elkhart police say one of the dead men is the suspected shooter. Elkhart County Homicide Unit Cmdr. Mark Daggy identified the dead victims as 66-year-old Gail Shields, her boyfriend, John Malk, along with the suspected shooter, 76-year-old Lawrence Faco. The wounded woman wasn’t identified.

The shootings occurred about 9 a.m. Wednesday at the Stratford Commons apartment complex in Elkhart, about 15 miles east of South Bend. Police haven’t detailed circumstances surrounding the shooting.

WSBT-TV reports police responding to a call of a shooting found the wounded woman, who was rushed to a hospital. A subsequent search of other apartments turned up the three people who were killed.

Elkhart Mayor Tim Neese released a statement calling the shootings “a tragedy that should have been avoided.”

