Nation and World

3 dead, 5 others injured in a shooting at Glendale restaurant, police say

Police lights. (File/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Associated Press
May 5, 2025 - 8:03 am
 

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Three people are dead and five others were injured after a shooting at a restaurant in a Phoenix suburb Sunday night, police said.

Police received calls reporting shots around 7:45 p.m. at El Camaron Gigante Mariscos & Steakhouse, Glendale Police Department Officer Moroni Mendez said during a briefing. Mendez said three people died from their injuries and five other people were injured by gunshots or shrapnel, KPHO-TV reported.

“Obviously there was a lot of people here,” Mendez said. “A lot of people that were attending some sort of event. Anyone who has information, please come forward and provide that to us because as we just recently stated, there are three deceased. So we want to make sure we do a complete and thorough investigation, and do right by the victims.”

Police believe there was more than one shooter involved. Investigators did not have a suspect in custody but multiple people were being questioned, Mendez said.

Bystander Lupe Rodriguez said he ran to safety. He was shaken, but said he was grateful that he and his friends survived.

“There was a man on the ground, and it didn’t look like he made it,” Rodriguez said. “His father was yelling out his name. It was pretty bad.”

