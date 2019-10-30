3 dead, 9 wounded in shooting at Halloween party in California
At least three people were killed and nine others were injured Tuesday night at a Halloween party at a home in Long Beach, California.
Multiple news reports said the three people killed were adult males. Long Beach firefighters confirmed three people were dead, but did not give release details of the other injuries.
At 10:44 pm, @lbfirefighters responded to shooting at a residence on the 2700 block of 7th Street. An MCI was declared with a total of 12 patients. 3 confirmed fatalities (adult males) 9 patients transported to local area hospitals. 5 immediate & 4 delayed. PIO onscene. pic.twitter.com/k8txxNqZfL
