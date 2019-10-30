41°F
Nation and World

3 dead, 9 wounded in shooting at Halloween party in California

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 30, 2019 - 12:27 am
 

At least three people were killed and nine others were injured Tuesday night at a Halloween party at a home in Long Beach, California.

Multiple news reports said the three people killed were adult males. Long Beach firefighters confirmed three people were dead, but did not give release details of the other injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

