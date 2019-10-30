3 dead, 9 wounded in shooting at Halloween party in California

At least three people were killed and nine others were injured Tuesday night at a Halloween party at a home in Long Beach, California.

Long Beach firefighters confirmed at least three people were killed and nine others injured on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, during a shooting at a Halloween party. (Long Beach Fire Department Twitter)

At least three people were killed and nine others were injured Tuesday night at a Halloween party at a home in Long Beach, California.

Multiple news reports said the three people killed were adult males. Long Beach firefighters confirmed three people were dead, but did not give release details of the other injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.