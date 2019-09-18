88°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

3 dead as speedboat trying to set record crashes off Venice

The Associated Press
September 18, 2019 - 11:58 am
 

ROME — Three sportsmen trying to set a new speedboat record were killed when their vessel crashed into a breakwater offshore the lagoon city of Venice and flipped over, firefighters said Wednesday.

A fourth person, the sole survivor of the Tuesday crash, was badly injured, according to firefighters involved in the rescue and retrieval of bodies.

Italian speedboat race officials said the boat was being used in an attempt to set a speed record for the route from Monte Carlo, a Mediterranean port in Monaco, to Venice.

They said the boat began the undertaking Monday morning and rules for setting a record allowed one fuel stop.

Italian state radio said the speedboat was capable of speeds up to 130 kilometers per hour (80 mph).

Earlier Wednesday, authorities said that an Italian and two Britons died in the crash. But later, the Italian coast guard said two of the people who died were Italian and the third was a foreigner. Italian news reports said the other victim was possibly Dutch, and not British.

None of the dead were publicly named pending notification of next-of-kin.

The hospitalized survivor is Italian.

The coast guard was investigating the crash. Authorities said possible factors include the boat’s speed and the crew’s exhaustion; the speedboat had apparently traveled non-stop for about 20 hours.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressees his supporters at party headquarters after ...
Netanyahu’s political future in limbo after Israeli election
By Josef Federman The Associated Press

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu fell short of securing a parliamentary majority, initial exit polls showed, setting the stage for a period of coalition negotiations that could threaten his political future and clear the way for him to be tried on corruption charges.

(Getty Images)
New York judge resigns after compliant about noose posting
By Ryan Tarinelli The Associated Press

In his resignation letter, Justice Kyle R. Canning said he felt coerced into resigning due to his financial situation and family obligations.