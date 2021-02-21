59°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

3 dead in gun store shooting in New Orleans suburb

The Associated Press
February 20, 2021 - 4:39 pm
 
Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office deputies investigate a shooting at the Jefferson Gun Outlet i ...
Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office deputies investigate a shooting at the Jefferson Gun Outlet in Metairie, La. Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021. (Sophia Germer/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via AP)

METAIRIE, La. — A suspect fatally shot two people at a gun store in a suburb of New Orleans on Saturday afternoon, and the shooter also died during gunfire as others engaged the suspect both inside and outside the outlet, authorities said.

Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joseph Lopinto said a person he described as the initial shooter fired inside the Jefferson Gun Outlet in the suburb of Metairie, striking the two people who were later pronounced dead.

He said several other people — whether employees or store customers — then opened fire on the shooter, both inside and outside of the building. The suspect also was killed, according to Lopinto. He added that two other people were wounded and have been hospitalized in stable condition.

Guns and ammunition are sold in the front of the outlet that faces a main thoroughfare through Jefferson Parish. Customers who want to frequent the gun range generally go around to the side entrance of the building. Staff who work there often wear a sidearm.

Lopinto said two other people were also hit by gunfire and were hospitalized in stable condition. He said there were multiple shooters in all and investigators had just begun trying to piece together what happened.

“We’re trying to put it all together, piece it together,” the sheriff said.

None of the dead or wounded were immediately identified and details remained sketchy. Lopinto said the investigation was continuing as authorities tried to determined the exact details of what happened.

Caution tape surrounded the business to keep onlookers from getting close to the scene, where ambulances and numerous law enforcement vehicles had arrived earlier.

MOST READ
1
Raiders making moves, Rams’ John Johnson could be answer
Raiders making moves, Rams’ John Johnson could be answer
2
Las Vegas murder suspect focus of ‘Dateline’ series ‘The Widower’
Las Vegas murder suspect focus of ‘Dateline’ series ‘The Widower’
3
Review-Journal mock draft — QBs popular in round one
Review-Journal mock draft — QBs popular in round one
4
5 ‘violent’ fugitives arrested in Las Vegas Valley
5 ‘violent’ fugitives arrested in Las Vegas Valley
5
Nevada high court reverses conviction of man accused of killing wife
Nevada high court reverses conviction of man accused of killing wife
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
In this photo provided by the Broomfield Police Department on Twitter, debris is scattered in t ...
Debris falls from plane during emergency landing near Denver
By Gillian Flaccus The Associated Press

The Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement that the Boeing 777-200 returned to the Denver International Airport after experiencing a right-engine failure.

A pickup sends a wake of snow melt high into the air as the driver plows through a large puddle ...
Cold-weary South starts cleanup as warmer temps bring relief
By Jake Bleiberg and Mark Scolforo The Associated Press

In hard-hit Texas, where millions were warned to boil tap water before drinking it, the warm-up was expected to last for several days.

A large tree downed in a weekend ice storm sits atop power lines on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021 in ...
Oregon’s power outages continue, national guard deployed
By Gillian Flaccus The Associated Press

Gov. Kate Brown on Friday called on the Oregon National Guard to go door-to-door in areas hardest hit by last weekend’s ice storm as utility company crews worked around the clock to restore power to 60,000 residents who have been without electricity for a week.

In this Jan. 30, 2021, file photo, Ramona and Arlington boys compete in a River Valley League d ...
California loosens rules for youth sports during COVID pandemic
By Adam Beam The Associated Press

California public health officials on Friday loosened the rules for youth sports, allowing all outdoor sports to resume in counties where COVID-19 case rates are at or below 14 people per 100,000.

 
Texas, Southern cities hit hard by water troubles after storms
By Adrian Sainz, Paul J. Weber and Acacia Coronado The Associated Press

Southern cities slammed by winter storms that l eft millions without power for days have traded one crisis for another: Busted water pipes ruptured by record-low temperatures created shortages of clean drinking water.

 
NASA rover completes tricky Mars landing
By Marcia Dunn The Associated Press

A NASA rover streaked toward a landing on Mars on Thursday in the riskiest step yet in an epic quest to bring back rocks that could answer whether life ever existed on the red planet.

 
Water woes grow in Texas, some power restored
By Paul J. Weber and Jill Bleed The Associated Press

Power was restored to more homes and businesses Thursday in states hit by a deadly blast of winter that overwhelmed the electrical grid and left millions shivering in the cold this week.