3 dead in suspected murders-suicide near Los Angeles

The Associated Press
September 11, 2019 - 6:33 pm
 

LOS ANGELES — A Los Angeles deputy city attorney has died along with two other family members in an apparent murder-suicide.

Police say they were called to a Northridge home Wednesday morning and found a man in his 60s, a woman in her 50s and a man in his 20s dead.

The Los Angeles city attorney’s office says Eric Lertzman, his wife and his adult son were killed and says police had been called to the home by reports of a “domestic disturbance.”

Neighbors tell KABC-TV that the father shot his wife and son but his daughter managed to escape through a bathroom window and call police.

Neighbor Greg Demos tells KTLA-TV that the woman ran to his home in her pajamas and said that her father had tried to shoot her.

Police confirmed that a woman managed to flee the home.

They say two handguns were found at the scene.

