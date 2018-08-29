3 defendants released in New Mexico compound case

Authorities have confirmed three of the defendants arrested on child neglect charges in the New Mexico compound case have been released from jail after a judge dismissed charges against them due to a missed deadline by prosecutors.

A makeshift compound in the desert area of Amalia, N.M., Aug. 10, 2018. A New Mexico judge has dismissed child neglect charges Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018, against three defendants arrested at the remote compound where 11 children were found living in filth and the body of a 3-year-old boy was discovered. (AP Photo/Brian Skoloff, File)

A makeshift living compound in Amalia, N.M., Aug. 10, 2018. Prosecutors seeking to keep two men and three women jailed on child-abuse charges in northern New Mexico now say they seized a document entitled "Phases of a Terrorist Attack" at the filthy desert compound where 11 children and a dead boy were found. (Morgan Lee/AP, File)

Defendant Siraj Ibn Wahhaj sits in court in Taos, N.M., during a detention hearing, Monday, Aug. 13, 2018. New Mexico forensic investigators announced Thursday, Aug. 16, that a highly decomposed body found at a desert compound in New Mexico has been identified as a missing Georgia boy with severe disabilities. (Roberto E. Rosales/The Albuquerque Journal via AP, Pool, File)

The Taos county jail, where three people accused of child abuse at a desert compound are awaiting release, is shown Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018, in Taos, N.M. Security was boosted at the judiciary complex amid threats against the state judge who cleared the way for the defendants to leave jail. (AP Photo/Morgan Lee)

The Taos County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Lucas Morton, Subhannah Wahhaj and Hujrah Wahhaj left the jail late Wednesday afternoon.

Prosecutors have other options for pursuing charges against the three, including seeking indictments from a grand jury.

Prosecutor John Lovelace declined to comment on how the district attorney’s office will proceed.

Two other defendants remain jailed on more serious charges of child abuse resulting in the death of a 3-year-old boy whose body was found at the compound earlier this month.

Father pleads not guilty

The father of a child found dead in the compound earlier this month has pleaded not guilty to new charges of child abuse resulting in death.

The dead boy’s father, Siraj Ibn Wahhaj, and his partner Jany Leveille, who also is charged with the same crime, remained silent in court as the new charges were read.

The pleas followed a decision by a judge to dismiss initial child neglect charges against them. They were arrested this month at the compound.

Authorities say Wahhaj and Leveille denied the boy proper medicine and health care as he died in December 2017 during a religious ritual aimed at casting out demonic spirits.

Child neglect charges dismissed

Earlier Wednesday, a judge dismissed child neglect charges against the three defendants arrested at the compound.

Judge Emilio Chavez ruled that he had no discretion to keep the three defendants in custody since prosecutors missed a 10-day limit for an evidentiary hearing to establish probable cause for the neglect charges.

Prosecutors could still try to pursue charges by seeking an indictment from a grand jury.