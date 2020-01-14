34°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

3 EU nations move toward sanctions on Iran as nuke deal unravels

The Associated Press
January 14, 2020 - 6:16 am
 

BRUSSELS — Iran’s foreign ministry has warned of a “serious and strong response” to a European move toward possible sanctions as the nuclear deal they negotiated unravels.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said, however, that Iran is “fully ready to answer any good will and constructive effort” that preserves the nuclear deal. He was quoted Tuesday by the official IRNA news agency.

Britain, France and Germany have launched action under the Iran nuclear agreement paving the way for possible sanctions in response to Tehran’s attempts to roll back parts of the deal, European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said Tuesday.

‘Dispute mechanism’ triggered

The three countries, which signed the international agreement in 2015 along with the United States, Russia and China, informed Borrell, who supervises the pact, in a letter that they are triggering its “dispute mechanism,” ratcheting up pressure on the Islamic Republic.

The leaders of the three nations said in a statement that they’ve been “left with no choice, given Iran’s actions, but to register today our concerns that Iran is not meeting its commitments.”

The powers said they are referring “this matter to the Joint Commission under the Dispute Resolution Mechanism, as set out” in the nuclear deal.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said in a statement that the three European countries “could no longer leave the growing Iranian violations of the nuclear agreement unanswered.”

“Our goal is clear: we want to preserve the accord and come to a diplomatic solution within the agreement,” he added. “We will tackle this together with all partners in the agreement. We call on Iran to participate constructively in the negotiation process that is now beginning.”

Sanctions not automatic

Borrell insisted that the move does not mean that sanctions will automatically be reimposed.

The mechanism allows two weeks for ministers to resolve any problems, although that period can be extended if all sides agree. If needed, an advisory board would have an extra 20 days to adjudicate.

The nuclear agreement is aimed at convincing Iran to stop developing atomic weapons in exchange for economic incentives. It’s been on life support since President Donald Trump unilaterally pulled the United States out in 2018, triggering sanctions that have hurt Iran’s moribund economy. Since then, Tehran has gradually rolled back its commitment to the deal.

After its top general was killed in a U.S. drone attack earlier this month, Iran announced that it would no longer respect limits set on how many centrifuges it can use to enrich uranium. Tehran said the new move was a “remedial step” in line with the deal and that it could be reversed.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
In this 1922 file photo, spectators gather by the side of captured rum runner, Silver Spray, as ...
Legacy remains 100 years after Prohibition Era began, failed
By David Crary The Associated Press

The Prohibition Era, which lasted from Jan. 17, 1920, until December 1933, is now viewed as a failed experiment that glamorized illegal drinking, but there are several intriguing parallels in current times.

A U.S. soldier stands at a site of Iranian bombing, in Ain al-Asad air base, Anbar, Iraq, Monda ...
US troops knew Iran strike was coming several hours ahead
By Qassim Abdul-Zahra and Ali Abdul-Hassan The Associated Press

The Iranian attack was in retaliation for the U.S. drone strike near Baghdad that killed a top Iranian commander, Gen. Qassem Soleimani, prompting angry calls to avenge his slaying.

A family rides their motorcycle through clouds of ash as they evacuate to safer grounds as Taal ...
Hundreds of thousands may have to flee from Manila volcano eruption
By Joeal Calupitan and Jim Gomez The Associated Press

Clouds of ash from the Taal volcano reached Manila, 40 miles to the north, on Sunday, forcing the shutdown of the country’s main airport, with more than 500 flights canceled.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., arrives at the Capitol in Washington, Friday, Jan. ...
Trump says Senate should simply dismiss impeachment case
By Lisa Mascaro The Associated Press

The Republican president is giving mixed messages ahead of the House’s landmark vote that will launch the Senate proceedings in a matter of days.

An United Airlines Boeing 737 Max airplane takes off in the rain at Renton Municipal Airport in ...
Man rams plane’s cockpit, fights with officers at NJ airport
The Associated Press

A passenger who sprinted at a plane’s cockpit during a flight, pounding on the door before attacking a flight attendant and fighting with officers at the Newark airport, has been charged with aggravated assault and other crimes, according to media reports.