Nation and World

3 family members drown in NJ backyard swimming pool

The Associated Press
June 23, 2020 - 4:29 am
 

EAST BRUNSWICK, N.J. — Authorities on Tuesday were searching for answers in the deaths of three family members who were found unresponsive in a backyard above-ground swimming pool.

Neighbors called police who responded to the home on Clearview Road on Monday afternoon.

East Brunswick Mayor Brad Cohen told WNBC-TV a 32-year-old woman, her 8-year-old daughter and a 62-year-old male family member had died. Authorities have not released their names.

Neighbors said the family had recently moved into the home.

“This is a devastating day for our entire community. It is too early to determine exactly what happened,” Police Chief Frank Losacco said in a statement. “We are working with the Middlesex County Prosecutors office and will release information as it develops.”

The county medical examiner was trying to determine what caused the deaths.

The investigation was ongoing.

