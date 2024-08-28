3 friends drowned together in a Sierra Nevada whirlpool. How dangerous is the trail?

The Seven Teacups trail in the Sierra Nevada where three friends tragically lost their lives trying to save one another last week is known for its stunning views, including a series of descending pools and waterfalls that give the trail its name.

LOS ANGELES — The Seven Teacups trail in the Sierra Nevada where three friends tragically lost their lives trying to save one another last week is known for its stunning views, including a series of descending pools and waterfalls that give the trail its name.

But the water that contributed to its beauty also could make the trail risky — even deadly.

Tulare County fire officials responded to a report of a drowning at the trail near Johnsondale around 5:20 p.m. Friday and discovered three people dead at the scene, according to local media reports.

The three victims — identified as Utah residents David Bell, 48, Jeannine Skinner, 34, and Peter On, 48 — were part of a group of 13 who had gone hiking and climbing through the canyons (“canyoneering”). They were approaching the end of the trail when tragedy struck.

The Seven Teacups trail spans about 4 miles and follows Dry Meadow Creek. The trail goes through a rock canyon that contains “teacups,” or pools, before ending along the Kern River.

Reviewers describe the trail as hot, hard and technical, meaning it can’t be traversed just on foot — you’ll need to know how to use ropes to rappel down some parts of the canyon or to climb back up. Yet “the technical descent is relatively short and, because the terrain is relatively forgiving with short jumps and multiple escape points, this canyon makes for a perfect practice ground before attempting longer and more difficult Class C Sierra canyons,” according to the climbing site Ropewiki.

The American Canyoneering Assn. rates the Seven Teacups as Class 3C, meaning that it requires intermediate technical skills and that it has flowing water with strong currents. It takes about a full day to complete.

An AllTrails review posted Aug. 26 details the potential dangers hikers face on the Seven Teacups trail. The reviewer noted that they completed the hike unaware that three people had drowned there the day before.

“Many pools are bowls with walls of smooth rock that provide no purchase,” according to the review. “Use a stick, an arm or leg to try and assess currents. These circular pools form due to circular currents. Look for bubbles and how they move below the surface. If you can’t see the bottom, be extra careful.”

David Bell’s sister, Cyndi Bell Miller, wrote on Facebook that Skinner was rappelling into a pool when she got caught in a whirlpool. On and Bell both jumped in to try to rescue her, but they got caught as well.

Tragically, all three drowned in the process.

“They were able to get their bodies out in about seven minutes and they did CPR on them immediately and kept doing CPR for about 20 minutes but they were not able to revive any of them,” Miller wrote.

Family members and loved ones of the three friends have also posted about the victims online.

“Pete’s love for the outdoors was infectious — surfing, canyoneering, skiing, volleyball, soccer, and golfing were just a few of the activities that filled his active life,” according to his online obituary. “But more than his adventures, it was his love for family and friends that defined him. Pete cherished his relationships, always putting those he cared about first.”

According to a GoFundMe page created to cover Skinner’s funeral costs, Skinner loved to be outdoors.

“She was always the first to intervene on behalf of others and establish peace in the face of conflict,” according to the page. “Perhaps it was the sparkle in her eye, or her natural smile that brought the best out of everyone. She will leave a void in the hearts of all who knew and loved her.”

Bell was the co-founder of the nonprofit Harrington Center for the Arts. The organization posted a tribute to Bell on social media after finding out about his passing.

“David brought joy to hundreds of thousands of runners through the races he organized at his company, Runtastic Events, and through the events at Harrington Center for the Arts,” the post said. “His unmatched creativity shaped every detail, knowing that his work was providing lasting memories for families and unforgettable moments of creativity and triumph as individuals reached new heights.”