3 injured in rockfall at Zion National Park in Utah

Three visitors were injured in a rockfall at Weeping Rock in Utah’s Zion National Park on Saturday evening, park officials said.

Weeping Rock area post rockfall. (National Park Service)

Weeping Rock area post rockfall. (National Park Service)

Zion National Park in Utah (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Three people were injured during a rockfall at a Zion National Park landmark Saturday evening, park officials said.

About 5:50 p.m., visitors at the Weeping Rock landmark were showered with small rocks, branches, dust and sand after a rockfall hit a nearby trail, according to a news release from the Utah national park. The rockfall was triggered when a “substantial” piece of rock broke off Cable Mountain, about 3,000 feet above Weeping Rock.

The rocks hit the closed East Rim Trail, knocking down trees and raining debris onto visitors at Weeping Rock, in the northern section of the park near the popular Angels Landing trail.

One of the three visitors injured was hospitalized, the park said.

The Weeping Rock trail and shuttle stop are closed until further notice, the park said. A section of the East Rim Trail is closed because of the rockfall, as well as the canyoneering routes at Echo Canyon and Observation Point Canyon.

The condition of the visitor who was hospitalized was unknown Saturday night. Zion is about 160 miles northeast of Las Vegas.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.