107°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Nation and World

3 killed, 1 wounded in shooting at Maryland business

By Michael Kunzelman The Associated Press
June 9, 2022 - 1:40 pm
 
Updated June 9, 2022 - 3:41 pm
Law enforcement stages near the scene of a shooting at Columbia Machine, Inc., in Smithsburg, M ...
Law enforcement stages near the scene of a shooting at Columbia Machine, Inc., in Smithsburg, Md., Thursday, Jan. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Tim Jacobsen)
Law enforcement officials stand near the scene of a shooting at Columbia Machine, Inc., in Smit ...
Law enforcement officials stand near the scene of a shooting at Columbia Machine, Inc., in Smithsburg, Md., Thursday, Jan. 9, 2022. (Bill Green/The Frederick News-Post via AP)

SMITHSBURG, Md. — A man opened fire at a business in western Maryland on Thursday, killing three people before the suspect and a state trooper were wounded in a shootout, authorities said.

The Washington County sheriff’s office said in a news release that three victims were found dead at Columbia Machine Inc. in Smithsburg and a fourth victim was critically injured. The suspect then fled in a vehicle and was tracked down by Maryland State Police, according to the news release.

The suspect and a trooper were wounded in an exchange of gunfire, the sheriff’s office said. Both were being treated for their wounds.

Authorities did not have information on whether the suspect and victims were employees of the company where the shooting took place, Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Carly Hose said at a news conference.

News photographs showed a large law enforcement presence, including emergency vehicles, at the scene.

Smithsburg, a community of nearly 3,000 people, is just west of the Camp David presidential retreat and about 75 miles northwest of Baltimore.

MOST READ
1
Southwest Airlines announces ultimate travel deal of the summer
Southwest Airlines announces ultimate travel deal of the summer
2
Local hits sequential royal flush jackpot for nearly $315K
Local hits sequential royal flush jackpot for nearly $315K
3
Poker star tests positive for COVID at WSOP
Poker star tests positive for COVID at WSOP
4
GoFundMe page created for family shattered by suspected DUI crash
GoFundMe page created for family shattered by suspected DUI crash
5
Police respond to Palo Verde High School in Summerlin
Police respond to Palo Verde High School in Summerlin
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
A woman holds a banner with an UFO painted on it and reading "I believe" as another protester d ...
NASA launches study into existence of UFOs
By Lindsey Rupp Bloomberg News

NASA is setting a team to conduct a scientific study into the existence of “unidentified aerial phenomena” — popularly known as UFOs.

FILE - A MV-22B Osprey tiltrotor aircraft flies at Marine Corps Air Facility at Marine Corps Ba ...
5 Marines killed in aircraft crash in desert, Corps says
By Julie Watson and Lolita C. Baldor The Associated Press

The aircraft was based at Camp Pendleton and was part of the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing headquartered at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in San Diego.

A notice warning about land mines is attached to a tree as a Ukrainian specialized team searche ...
Key city’s fate in balance as fighting rages in east Ukraine
By Bernat Armangue and Yuras Karmanau The Associated Press

Russian forces pounded an eastern Ukrainian city Thursday and the two sides waged pitched street battles that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said could determine the fate of the critical Donbas region.