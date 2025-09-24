70°F
3 people shot at Dallas immigration facility and the shooter is dead, official says

This traffic camera image shows heavy police presence off I-35E close to a U.S. Immigration an ...
This traffic camera image shows heavy police presence off I-35E close to a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement office, in northwest Dallas on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2025. (WFAA via AP)
By JAMIE STENGLE Associated Press
September 24, 2025 - 6:38 am
 

DALLAS — Three people have been shot at an Immigration and U.S. Customs Enforcement facility in Dallas and the shooter is dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, the agency’s director said.

Acting ICE Director Todd Lyons confirmed the shooting during an interview on CNN on Wednesday.

“It could be employees, it could be civilians that were visiting the facility, it could be detainees,” Lyons said of those who were shot. “At this point, we’re still working through that.”

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said details were still emerging but the agency was confirming there were “multiple injuries and fatalities” at the field office. Noem said the motive remained unclear but noted there has been an uptick of targeting of ICE agents.

Dozens of emergency vehicles were seen along a highway near the facility. Traffic cameras near the scene show six lanes of a normally busy freeway completely empty, with cars and semi-trailers ground to a halt on an interstate exit.

ICE and Homeland Security didn’t immediately provide additional details.

The Dallas Fire-Rescue Department was dispatched at 6:41 a.m. after a call reporting a shooting at or near the immigration office, department spokesperson Jason L. Evans said in an email. Evans said he didn’t have any confirmed details he could share, calling it an active and ongoing incident.

A July 4 attack at a Texas immigration detention center injured a police officer, who was shot in the neck. Attackers dressed in black military-style clothing opened fire outside the Prairieland Detention Center in Alvarado, southwest of Dallas, federal prosecutors said. At least 11 people have been charged in connection with the attack.

A man with an assault rifle fired dozens of rounds at federal agents as they were leaving a U.S. Border Patrol facility in McAllen on July 7. The man, identified as Ryan Louis Mosqueda, injured a police officer who responded to the scene before authorities shot and killed him. Police later found other weaponry, ammunition and backpacks inside his car

