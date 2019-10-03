86°F
Nation and World

3 shot in Vancouver apartment lobby; suspect barricaded

The Associated Press
October 3, 2019 - 2:42 pm
 
Updated October 3, 2019 - 4:30 pm

VANCOUVER, Wash. — A man opened fire Thursday in the lobby of an apartment building for seniors in Vancouver, Washington, striking at least three people, authorities said.

Fire officials said two people with critical injuries were transported to a hospital.

The shooter, believed to be a resident of the 15-story building, was in his apartment and talking to authorities by phone, police said. Parts of the apartment building were evacuated and other residents were told to shelter in place.

“This is an active shooter situation. We are being very cautious,” said Vancouver Police Department spokeswoman Kim Kapp.

She said the call to authorities came in as “shots fired.” Kapp said police didn’t know yet what led up to the shooting or the identities of the people who were shot. Multiple law enforcement agencies had responded to the scene, she said.

Austin Studebaker was buying drinks at a Plaid Pantry across the street from the apartment building when he saw “the most cop cars I’ve ever seen in my life swarm in.”

Studebaker said all of the police were carrying rifles and many were wearing body armor. A short time later, Studebaker saw authorities carry a person out on a stretcher with visible blood.

“It’s just weird, and I want to know what’s happening,” he said as he stood behind police tape watching the scene unfold.

Vancouver is a city of about 175,000 people just north of Portland, Oregon.

