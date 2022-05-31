3 shot on Louisiana campus, police say

Three people were shot and one person detained Tuesday at Xavier University of Louisiana, New Orleans police said.

(Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS — Three people were shot and one person detained Tuesday at Xavier University of Louisiana, New Orleans police said.

The shooting occurred Tuesday near the school’s Convocation Center, and the victims were taken to a hospital, according to a brief news release.

The statement described the incident as aggravated battery by shooting.

No further details were available, it said.