106°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

3 slain in Va. were family of minor league baseball pitcher

By Skip Foreman The Associated Press
August 28, 2019 - 1:16 pm
 

CHATHAM, Va. — The wife, son and mother-in-law of a minor league baseball pitcher are dead and a relative has been charged with three counts of murder in a tiny community in southern Virginia.

Authorities said Matthew Thomas Bernard, 18, was arrested after police warned of a dangerous gunman on the loose upon finding the bodies at a home in Keeling on Tuesday morning.

Tracie Cooper of the state medical examiner’s officer in Roanoke identified the dead as Emily Marie Bivens, Cullen Bivens, and Joan Bernard, Emily’s mother.

Emily Bivens was married to Blake Bivens, a 24-year-old pitcher for the Montgomery Biscuits, a Double-A affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays. Cullen Bivens was the couple’s 1-year-old son.

During an intense manhunt that involved up to 100 officers, schools were locked down and a tank and armored vehicle were brought in to Keeling, an unincorporated community of about 1,200 people near the North Carolina border.

Bernard emerged naked and unarmed from the woods about four hours later, running past cameras to a church parking lot, where he was recorded trying to choke a church caretaker.

An officer sprayed pepper spray and smacked Bernard with a baton before he was captured at a barricade with the help of a police dog.

Pittsylvania County Sheriff Mike Taylor said the suspect is related to the victims.

A baseball official who spoke on the condition of anonymity told The Associated Press that Bivens is related to the slain family. The official was not authorized to speak publicly.

Jackie Poe, the senior pastor of The River Church in Danville, told the AP on Wednesday that Blake Bivens was a longtime member of the church, and that he and his wife Emily would come to services during the baseball off-season.

“He’s a fine young man,” Poe said. “Just a great example of a young man in baseball. And just a good Christian young man.”

“His wife was just a wonderful young lady. Whenever he was off season, they would be in church.”

Poe said Bivens’ parents are “just completely shocked and devastated and yet holding on to their faith and trusting in God.”

The church planned to hold a community prayer event Wednesday evening.

“That’s what we do,” Poe said. “And that’s the answer. There are no other answers for a tragedy like this.”

The Montgomery Biscuits canceled its scheduled doubleheader Tuesday after news of the slayings broke.

In a statement on Twitter , the Rays wrote, “We’re with you, Blake.”

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
In a Aug. 2, 2019, file photo, migrants return to Mexico as other migrants line up on their way ...
All migrants now kept out as US, Mexico widen asylum crackdown
By MarÍa Werza and Nomaan Merchant The Associated Press

A Trump administration program forcing asylum seekers to wait in Mexico has evolved into a sweeping rejection of all forms of migrants, with both countries quietly working to keep people out of the U.S. despite threats to the migrants’ safety.

Democratic presidential candidate and businessman Tom Steyer speaks Aug. 9, 2019, at the Iowa D ...
4 hopeful Dems may be ousted from next debate by tonight
By Brian Slodysko The Associated Press

Billionaire climate change activist Tom Steyer, Montana Gov. Steve Bullock, New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand and self-help guru Marianne Williamson are among those on the outside looking in.

In a Sept. 26, 2018, file photo, Sen. Johnny Isakson, R-Ga., speaks during a hearing of the Sen ...
Citing health, GOP Georgia Sen. Isakson plans to retire
The Associated Press

Republican Sen. Johnny Isakson of Georgia said Wednesday he will retire at year’s end, a departure that sets up a rare election in 2020 when both of the state’s Senate seats will be on the ballot.

In an April 26, 2018, file photo, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis listens to a question during a h ...
US at ‘breaking point,” says ex-Defense Secretary Mattis
By Robert Burns The Associated Press

Former Defense Secretary Jim Mattis warns bitter political divisions have pushed American society to the “breaking point” in his most extensive public remarks since he resigned in protest from the Trump administration.

Land smolders during a forest fire in Altamira in Brazil's Amazon, Monday, Aug. 26, 2019. The f ...
Amazon fires cause rise in Brazilians’ respiratory ailments
By Luis Andres Henao The Associated Press

Lingering smoke in the Amazon is reportedly causing increased respiratory problems — particularly among children and the elderly — as fires in the region rage.

Virginia Roberts Giuffre, a sexual assault victim, speak during a press conference outside a Ma ...
Prince Andrew should ‘come clean,’ says Epstein accuser
The Associated Press

An alleged victim of Jeffrey Epstein who claims she was also sent to London and elsewhere for sex with Britain’s Prince Andrew has challenged the British royal to speak up, saying: “He knows exactly what he’s done and I hope he comes clean about it.”

A Feb. 19, 2013, file photo shows OxyContin pills arranged for a photo at a pharmacy in Montpel ...
OxyContin maker, governments in talks for $10B-12B settlement
By Andrew Welsh-Huggins The Associated Press

Purdue Pharma has been cast as a main villain producing the prescription painkiller OxyContin. An NBC News report said the privately held company has offered to settle for $10 billion to $12 billion.

Police officers guard the scene outside a bar where more than 20 people died in an overnight at ...
26 killed in fiery attack on bar in southern Mexico
By Mark Stevenson The Associated Press

An attack on a bar in Mexico’s Gulf coast city of Coatzacoalcos killed 26 people and injured about a dozen more late Tuesday.