Nation and World

3 wanted in killing of witness at Dallas cop’s trial, police say

The Associated Press
October 8, 2019 - 11:28 am
 

DALLAS — Dallas police say three men are suspected in the killing of a man who testified at the trial of a Dallas police officer who killed her upstairs neighbor.

Assistant Chief Avery Moore said at a news conference Tuesday that the three men from Alexandria, Louisiana, will face capital murder charges in Friday’s killing of Joshua Brown.

Moore says the three were in Dallas to buy drugs from Brown, who was fatally shot at a Dallas apartment complex. He says the killing was not tied in any way to Brown testifying at the murder trial of former officer Amber Guyger, who was sentenced last Wednesday to 10 years in prison for killing her neighbor, Botham Jean.

Brown lived on the same floor as Jean and testified about what he heard the night Guyger killed him.

THE LATEST
In a Sept. 15, 2019, file photo, an injured man is carried away during protests in Hong Kong. W ...
Undercover medics reveal hidden toll of Hong Kong protests
By John Leicester The Associated Press

Medical professionals have quietly banded together to form the Hidden Clinic and other networks to secretly treat injuries to many young Hong Kong demonstrators who fear arrest if they go to government hospitals.

In a photo taken June 21, 2019, Alyse Sanchez and her husband, Elmer Sanchez, pose for The Asso ...
Feds using immigration marriage interviews as trap, lawsuit claims
By Regina Garcia Cano The Associated Press

Alyse and Elmer Sanchez were thrilled when they survived their “green card” interview, a crucial step in obtaining lawful status in the US. Moments later, Elmer was in shackles, detained pending deportation to his native Honduras.

Anti-Brexit campaigner Steve Bray walks near Parliament in London, Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019. The B ...
Ill-tempered barbs makes it appear Brexit deal impossible
By Jill Lawless and Raf Casert The Associated Press

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s office said EU intransigence had led to a breakdown in negotiations, prompting a top European leader to warn against playing a “stupid blame game” — and chide Johnson in Latin.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver speaks at a news conference before an NBA preseason basketball gam ...
NBA not apologizing for tweet, says free speech remains vital
By Stephen Wade and Tim Reynolds The Associated Press

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said the league is not apologizing for Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey’s since-deleted tweet showing support for anti-government protesters in Hong Kong.

President Donald Trump, joined by from left, Defense Secretary Mark Esper, and Chairman of the ...
Stall, obfuscate, attack, repeat is White House’s impeachment battle plan
By Jonathan Lemire, Jill Colvin and Zeke Miller The Associated Press

WASHINGTON — As House Democrats fire off more subpoenas, the White House has launched a high-stakes strategy to counter the impeachment threat to President Donald Trump: Stall. Obfuscate. Attack. Repeat.

In a March 13, 2019, file photo, a Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 Max 8 jet flies over Mesa, Ari ...
Southwest pilots’ union sues Boeing over grounding of 737 Max
By David Koenig The Associated Press

The Southwest Airlines Pilots Association said in the lawsuit filed Monday that Boeing misled pilots and airlines by not telling them about a new flight-control system called MCAS that is at the center of investigations into the accidents.

A screen displays the portraits of the laureates of the 2019 Nobel Prize in Physics, with left ...
3 share Nobel Prize in Physics for work to understand cosmos
By David Keyton The Associated Press

A Canadian-American cosmologist and two Swiss scientists won this year’s Nobel Prize in Physics on Tuesday for their work in understanding how the universe has evolved.

In a July 10, 2018, file photo, President Donald Trump is joined by Gordon Sondland, the U.S. a ...
Lawyer says State Department orders ambassador not to testify
By Eric Tucker The Associated Press

An attorney for Ambassador Gordon Sondland says the State Department has directed Sondland not to appear for his scheduled interview Tuesday before a joint House committee taking depositions in the impeachment probe of President Donald Trump.

A youth flashes a hand gesture representing the Turkish far-right gray wolves organisation as h ...
Trump’s confusing moves raise questions about Syria, Turkey
By Robert Burns, Matthew Lee and Deb Riechmann The Associated Press

A day after President Donald Trump threatened to “ruin the economy of Turkey” if it goes too far with a planned invasion of northern Syria, he announced on Tuesday that he’s invited Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to the White House.