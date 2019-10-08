3 wanted in killing of witness at Dallas cop’s trial, police say

Dallas police say three men are suspected in the killing of a man who testified at the trial of a Dallas police officer who killed her upstairs neighbor. The killing was unrelated to the trial.

In a Sept. 24, 2019, photo, victim Botham Jean's neighbor Joshua Brown, left, answers questions from Assistant District Attorney LaQuita Long, right, while pointing to a map of the South Side Flats where he lives, while testifying during the murder trial of former Dallas Police Officer Amber Guyger, in Dallas. Authorities say that Brown was killed in a drug-related shooting Friday, Oct. 4. (Tom Fox/The Dallas Morning News via AP, Pool)

FILE - In this Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, file photo, Joshua Brown, a neighbor of victim Botham Jean, is overcome with emotion while giving testimony in court, in Dallas, after recounting how he'd heard Jean singing gospel and Drake songs across the hall before he was fatally shot. Authorities say that Brown was killed in a shooting Friday, Oct. 4. (Tom Fox/The Dallas Morning News via AP, Pool, File)

DALLAS — Dallas police say three men are suspected in the killing of a man who testified at the trial of a Dallas police officer who killed her upstairs neighbor.

Assistant Chief Avery Moore said at a news conference Tuesday that the three men from Alexandria, Louisiana, will face capital murder charges in Friday’s killing of Joshua Brown.

Moore says the three were in Dallas to buy drugs from Brown, who was fatally shot at a Dallas apartment complex. He says the killing was not tied in any way to Brown testifying at the murder trial of former officer Amber Guyger, who was sentenced last Wednesday to 10 years in prison for killing her neighbor, Botham Jean.

Brown lived on the same floor as Jean and testified about what he heard the night Guyger killed him.