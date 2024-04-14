54°F
33 dead in Afghanistan after heavy rain, flooding

Taliban fighters are seen inside the city of Farah, capital of Farah province southwest of Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021. Western Farah, Herat, southern Zabul and Kandahar are among the provinces that suffered the most damage over the past three days from flooding. (AP Photo/Mohammad Asif Khan)
A survivor walks at an area affected by landslides in Battang Barat village, South Sulawesi, In ...
14 people dead after landslides in Indonesia
President Joe Biden boards Marine One at Gordons Pond in Rehoboth Beach, Del., Saturday, April ...
Biden vows ‘Ironclad’ support for Israel as U.S. helps down drones
Israeli Iron Dome air defense system launches to intercept missiles fired from Iran, in central ...
Israel hails success in blocking Irans unprecedented attack. Biden now seeks diplomatic response
Emergency services are seen at Bondi Junction after multiple people were stabbed inside the Wes ...
‘Run, run, run’: 6 stabbed to death at Sydney mall
Associated Press
April 14, 2024 - 8:00 am
 

ISLAMABAD — Heavy flooding from seasonal rains in Afghanistan has killed at least 33 people and injured 27 others in three days, a Taliban spokesman said Sunday.

Abdullah Janan Saiq, the Taliban’s spokesman for the State Ministry for Natural Disaster Management, said Sunday that flash floods hit the capital, Kabul, and several other provinces across the country.

He added more than 600 houses were either partially or completely destroyed while around 200 livestock perished.

The flooding also damaged around 800 hectares of agricultural land, and more than 85 kilometers (53 miles) of roads, Saiq said.

Western Farah, Herat, southern Zabul and Kandahar are among the provinces that suffered the most damage, he added.

The weather department has warned that more rain is expected in the coming days in most of Afghanistan’s 34 provinces.

A survivor walks at an area affected by landslides in Battang Barat village, South Sulawesi, In ...
14 people dead after landslides in Indonesia
Associated Press

Torrential rains triggered landslides on Indonesia’s Sulawesi island, killing at least 14 people and leaving three others missing, officials said Sunday.

Crews use heavy machinery to place boulders downstream of the cracked Panguitch Lake Dam to rei ...
Evacuation notice lifted in Utah town near cracked dam
By Hannah Schoenbaum The Associated Press

An evacuation notice was lifted for the southern Utah town just downstream from a fissured dam after public safety officials said they were able to release enough water to prevent a total breach.

President Joe Biden speaks to reporters as he boards Air Force One, Friday, April 12, 2024, at ...
US braces for Iran attack against Israel
By Tracy Wilkinson Los Angeles Times

The U.S. and its allies are sounding an unusually urgent alarm over Iran’s possible plans to retaliate in the coming days over Israel’s purported killing of senior Iranian officials at a diplomatic mission in Syria.

FILE - Former President Donald Trump arrives for a press conference at 40 Wall Street after a p ...
Trump tests gag order with post insulting 2 likely witnesses in hush money trial
By Jake Offenhartz The Associated Press

In a post on his Truth Social platform Wednesday, Trump called his former lawyer, Michael Cohen, and the adult film actor Stormy Daniels “two sleaze bags who have, with their lies and misrepresentations, cost our Country dearly!”

