94°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

37 suffer minor injuries in Texas refinery plant fire

The Associated Press
July 31, 2019 - 12:51 pm
 

BAYTOWN, Texas — Exxon Mobil says 37 people suffered minor injuries from an explosion and fire at one of its Houston-area facilities.

Jason Duncan, the manager of the plant where the fire happened, says many of those hurt suffered minor burns and all were being treated at a local clinic. Earlier, Exxon Mobil had said in a statement that six people were injured.

Duncan says an explosion happened at Exxon Mobil’s Olefins plant in Baytown at 11:07 a.m. on Wednesday. The plant processes light hydrocarbons including propane and propylene.

The plant, part of the company’s 3,400-acre refinery complex in Baytown, is located about 25 miles east of Houston.

Duncan says the fire has been isolated and contained but has not yet been extinguished.

A shelter in place for residents living west of the plant remains in place.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
In a June 26, 2019, file photo, R&B singer R. Kelly, center, arrives at the Leighton Criminal C ...
R. Kelly lawyers barred from talking about new evidence

A federal judge in Chicago on Wednesday barred attorneys from divulging new evidence in R. Kelly’s child pornography case, saying he wants to ensure the celebrity case isn’t tried in the media.

Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during the Nationa ...
Biden likely focus of attacks in debate round 2 for Dems tonight
By Brian Slodysko The Associated Press

Joe Biden has read all the modifiers in front of his front-runner status: shaky, fragile, vulnerable. He’ll try to leave the debate stage tonight with a more positive adjective attached to his name.

In this Nov. 5, 1993 file photo, director Harold Prince, right, talks with choreographer Gillia ...
Broadway producer Hal Prince, winner of 21 Tony Awards, dead at 91
By Mark Kennedy The Associated Press

Harold Prince, a Broadway director and producer who pushed the boundaries of musical theater with such groundbreaking shows as “The Phantom of the Opera,” ”Cabaret,” ”Company” and “Sweeney Todd” and won a staggering 21 Tony Awards, has died. Prince was 91.

 
Bloody car, Walmart vest lead to suspect in Georgia machete attack
The Associated Press

Police say a machete-wielding man accused of attacking a customer in a gas station parking lot was apprehended after he left his Walmart employee vest and name badge behind, and blood stains were later found on his car.

(Getty Images)
Ohio woman, 79, sentenced to jail for feeding stray cats
The Associated Press

A judge wants to take a second look at a 10-day jail sentence given to a 79-year-old woman for refusing to stop feeding stray cats in her suburban Cleveland neighborhood.