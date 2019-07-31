37 suffer minor injuries in Texas refinery plant fire

The plant, part of the company’s 3,400-acre refinery complex in Baytown, is located about 25 miles east of Houston.

Flames and smoke rise after a fire started at an Exxon Mobil facility, Wednesday, July 31, 2019, in Baytown, Texas. (Yi-Chin Lee/Houston Chronicle via AP)

Evacuated Exxon Mobile workers take a break or watch the fire from the Baytown Olefins Plant entrance on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 in Baytown, Texas. (Yi-Chin Lee/Houston Chronicle via AP)

BAYTOWN, Texas — Exxon Mobil says 37 people suffered minor injuries from an explosion and fire at one of its Houston-area facilities.

Jason Duncan, the manager of the plant where the fire happened, says many of those hurt suffered minor burns and all were being treated at a local clinic. Earlier, Exxon Mobil had said in a statement that six people were injured.

Duncan says an explosion happened at Exxon Mobil’s Olefins plant in Baytown at 11:07 a.m. on Wednesday. The plant processes light hydrocarbons including propane and propylene.

Duncan says the fire has been isolated and contained but has not yet been extinguished.

A shelter in place for residents living west of the plant remains in place.