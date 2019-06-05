96°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

3rd American tourist dies at Dominican Republic resort

The Associated Press
June 5, 2019 - 10:57 am
 

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic — Authorities in the Dominican Republic say a vacationing Pennsylvania psychotherapist died at the same hotel where a pair of U.S. tourists were found dead five days later.

Officials say 41-one-year-old Miranda Schaup-Werner of Allentown was preparing to dine with her husband when she began to feel ill and died on May 25.

Family spokesman Jay McDonald told WFMZ-TV in Allentown that she collapsed after getting a drink from the minibar.

The country’s prosecutor’s office said Wednesday that forensics experts have taken samples and is performing toxicological and other tests to determine the cause of death.

Dominican police also are investigating the deaths of a Maryland couple found at the same Bahia Principe hotel in La Romana. Officials say they appeared to have suffered respiratory failure and fluid in the lungs.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Young women pray outside the "La Luz Del Mundo," or Light of the World church, after members le ...
Leader of La Luz del Mundo church faces 26 sex-relaetd charges
By Stefanie Dazio and Maria Verza The Associated Press

The leader and self-proclaimed apostle of La Luz del Mundo, a Mexico-based church with branches in the U.S., has been charged with human trafficking and child rape, California officials announced Tuesday.

The main entrance to Mount Carmel West Hospital in Columbus, Ohio, Jan. 15, 2019, where an int ...
Ohio doctor faces murder charges in 25 patient deaths
By Kantele Franko The Associated Press

A critical care doctor who is already accused of ordering painkiller overdoses for dozens of Ohio hospital patients has been charged with murder in 25 patient deaths.

 
Indiana teacher gives boy with autism ‘most annoying’ award
The Associated Press

A school district in northwestern Indiana has issued an apology after a special needs teacher awarded an 11-year-old autistic student a trophy naming him the “most annoying male” of the school year.

In a March 7, 2019, file photo visitors to the Pittsburgh veterans job fair meet with recruiter ...
Companies add fewest jobs in 9 years in May, says ADP
By Christopher Rugaber The Associated Press

U.S. companies added the fewest jobs in nine years, a private survey found, as manufacturers, construction firms and mining companies cut workers.