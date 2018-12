A magnitude-4.1 earthquake has rattled communities in the Mojave Desert in Southern California.

RIDGECREST, Calif. — A magnitude-4.1 earthquake has rattled communities in the Mojave Desert in Southern California.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the quake occurred at 1:40 p.m. and was centered 55 miles (9.7 kilometers) northwest of Ridgecrest in Kern County.

The quake occurred at a depth of 2.5 miles (4 kilometers).