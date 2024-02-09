53°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Nation and World

4.6-earthquake near Malibu felt across Southern California

The Associated Press
February 9, 2024 - 2:18 pm
 
Updated February 9, 2024 - 2:19 pm
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

MALIBU, Calif. — An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.6 struck the Southern California coast near Malibu on Friday afternoon and was widely felt in the Los Angeles region.

The quake struck at 1:47 p.m. at a depth of 13 kilometers, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The area is in the Santa Monica Mountains, roughly 35 miles (56 kilometers) west of downtown Los Angeles.

The earthquake was felt from the Malibu coast south to Orange County and east to downtown Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles Fire Department reported that it was “widely felt” in Los Angeles, though there was no immediate indication of damage or injuries.

Friday is the 53rd anniversary of the 1971 San Fernando earthquake, which was recorded as magnitude 6.6. Also known as the Sylmar earthquake, it killed 64 people and caused over $500 million in damage.

A 5.7-magnitude quake was reported earlier Friday just south of the Big Island in Hawaii.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

MOST READ
1
On eve of Super Bowl Sunday, Las Vegas hotel room rates plummet
On eve of Super Bowl Sunday, Las Vegas hotel room rates plummet
2
Legendary pro sports bettor gives his pick for Super Bowl 58 — VIDEO
Legendary pro sports bettor gives his pick for Super Bowl 58 — VIDEO
3
Super Bowl capacity at Allegiant Stadium to be among smallest in history
Super Bowl capacity at Allegiant Stadium to be among smallest in history
4
New Strip resort introducing tier matching for casino customers
New Strip resort introducing tier matching for casino customers
5
Son loses mom’s house because of Medicaid choice
Son loses mom’s house because of Medicaid choice
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
A Marine CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter flies during training at Marine Corps Air Station Mir ...
5 Marines killed in crash after helicopter left Creech AFB ID’d
Associated Press

The Marine Corps released the names Friday of the five Marines killed when their CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter went down in the mountains outside San Diego during a historic storm. All of them were in their 20s.

This image provided by Brian O'Neil shows a damaged plane's wingtip after two JetBlue planes ma ...
Super Bowl-bound plane damaged after collision in Boston
The Associated Press

Two JetBlue planes made contact Thursday at Boston Logan International Airport, with one wingtip touching another plane’s tail. One plane was headed to Las Vegas.

This undated image provided by Yasmeen Elagha shows Elagha, right, with her cousin Borak Alagha ...
Family says two American brothers detained in Israeli raid in Gaza
By Ellen Knickmeyer and Seung Min Kim The Associated Press

Israeli forces detained two young adult American brothers in Gaza and their Canadian father in an overnight raid on their home in the Palestinian territory, relatives of the men said.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, centre, meets with Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid ...
Blinken ends latest Mideast mission
By Matthew Lee The Associated Press

Secretary of State Antony Blinken left the Middle East on Thursday, ending his fifth trip to the region since the Israel-Hamas war began in the aftermath of the Oct. 7 Hamas terrorist attack.

A Marine CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter flies during training at Marine Corps Air Station Mir ...
Crews work to recover remains of 5 Marines killed in copter crash
By Julie Watson and Lolita C. Baldor The Associated Press

Authorities say the CH-53E Super Stallion vanished late Tuesday night while returning to Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in San Diego after training at Creech Air Force Base.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a press conference in Tel Aviv, Israel, We ...
Blinken says a Hamas-Israel deal is still possible
By Matthew Lee, Tia Goldenberg and Wafaa Shurafa The Associated Press

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said a cease-fire and hostage-release agreement between Israel and Hamas was still possible, despite the two sides being far apart.

More stories
Graney: Here’s how Raiders helped Chiefs reach Super Bowl 58
Graney: Here’s how Raiders helped Chiefs reach Super Bowl 58
Report: Usher going to have a Super Bowl guest star
Report: Usher going to have a Super Bowl guest star
SAUNDERS: President Biden’s recall is so weak he forgot about it
SAUNDERS: President Biden’s recall is so weak he forgot about it
Raiders free agent RB ‘not stressing’ about future, hopes to return
Raiders free agent RB ‘not stressing’ about future, hopes to return
5.7 quake strikes just south of Hawaii’s Big Island
5.7 quake strikes just south of Hawaii’s Big Island
Man who previously killed 3 in DUI crash arrested on bench warrant in new case
Man who previously killed 3 in DUI crash arrested on bench warrant in new case