4.8 earthquake strikes Death Valley area
A 4.8 magnitude earthquake has struck in the Death Valley area.
The earthquake, with an epicenter near Stovepipe Wells, California, hit about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to the U.S. Geological Society.
There is no immediate word on damage.
