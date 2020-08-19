4.8 earthquake strikes Death Valley area

A 4.8 magnitude earthquake has struck in the Death Valley area.

Seismograph for earthquake detection. (Getty Images)

#BREAKING Magnitude 4.8 earthquake rattles Death Valley area, USGS says https://t.co/mMWiTLor2B — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) August 19, 2020

The earthquake, with an epicenter near Stovepipe Wells, California, hit about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to the U.S. Geological Society.

There is no immediate word on damage.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.