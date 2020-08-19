105°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Nation and World

4.8 earthquake strikes Death Valley area

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 19, 2020 - 11:29 am
 
Updated August 19, 2020 - 11:33 am

A 4.8 magnitude earthquake has struck in the Death Valley area.

The earthquake, with an epicenter near Stovepipe Wells, California, hit about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to the U.S. Geological Society.

There is no immediate word on damage.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

MOST READ
1
Hotel owners facing ‘unprecedented wave’ of foreclosures, group says
Hotel owners facing ‘unprecedented wave’ of foreclosures, group says
2
NEVADA VIEWS: Your favorite Vegas restaurant is dead
NEVADA VIEWS: Your favorite Vegas restaurant is dead
3
Gaming icon sells Henderson mansion for $11.25M
Gaming icon sells Henderson mansion for $11.25M
4
Golden Knights’ Alex Tuch buys 2nd Las Vegas home in Summerlin
Golden Knights’ Alex Tuch buys 2nd Las Vegas home in Summerlin
5
New unemployment officials reveal plans to get jobless in Nevada help
New unemployment officials reveal plans to get jobless in Nevada help
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Bill Nichols, 84, works to save his home as the LNU Lightning Complex fires tear through Vacavi ...
Thousands evacuate as San Francisco blanketed in smoke from fires
By Juliet Williams The Associated Press

California staved off another round of rolling blackouts but faced a renewed threat Wednesday from a searing heat wave, raging wildfires and even a chance of thunderstorms and flooding in some southern areas.

Sen. Yvanna Cancela, D-Nev., walks to the Senate Chamber during the second day of the Nevada Le ...
Cancela, rising stars highlight Day 2 of Democratic convention
By / RJ

Democrats unveiled a distinctly new kind of convention keynote Tuesday to showcase the party’s future and its rising stars including Stacey Abrams of Georgia, Rep. Connor Lamb of Pennsylvania and Nevada’s first Latina state Sen. Yvanna Cancela.

Passengers arriving in Rome from four Mediterranean countries receive instructions by airport s ...
First Mediterranean cruise sets sail after coronavirus tests
By Frances D’Emilio The Associated Press

Cruise ship passengers had their temperatures checked and took COVID-19 tests Sunday so they could set sail on what is being billed as the first Mediterranean cruise after Italy’s pandemic lockdown.

Yasser Sanchez, a lifelong Republican and member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Sa ...
Mormons cool to Trump discover new influence in Arizona
By Jonathan J. Cooper The Associated Press

Yasser Sanchez has twice worked to defeat Joe Biden’s bids for the vice presidency by building support for Republican candidates among his fellow members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Now the lifelong Republican finds himself in the surprising position of supporting Biden.

Lightning forks over the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge as a storm passes over Oakland, Calif ...
Lightning sparks new wildfires across California
The Associated Press

A rare summer thunderstorm brought lightning that sparked several small blazes in Northern California on Sunday and stoked a huge forest fire that has forced hundreds of people from their homes north of Los Angeles.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washin ...
Pelosi to call House back into session to vote on USPS bill
By Aamer Madhani and Matthew Daly The Associated Press

Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Sunday she is calling the House back into session this week to vote on a bill prohibiting the U.S. Postal Service from implementing any changes to operations or level of service. The action comes amid growing concerns that the Trump White House is trying to undermine the agency during the coronavirus pandemic while states expand mail-in voting options.

FILE- In this May 6, 2014 taken photo a man holds a bottle of "gypsy sauce" from the manufactur ...
Food company Knorr to change name of its ‘gypsy sauce’
By Kirsten Grieshaber The Associated Press

BERLIN — One of Germany’s best-known food companies said it will rename a popular spicy dressing because of the racist connotations of its name.

A burned vehicle is seen in the Lake Hughes Fire in Angeles National Forest on Thursday, Aug. 1 ...
Crews battle fires in California heat wave; blaze burns near Reno
The Associated Press

Firefighters struggled to contain three wildfires near Los Angeles on Saturday as forecasters warned that the risk of new fires was high with temperatures expected to spike and humidity levels to drop across California.