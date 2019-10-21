51°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

4 companies reach tentative deal to settle opioids lawsuit

The Associated Press
October 21, 2019 - 6:23 am
 

CLEVELAND — The nation’s three largest drug distributors and a drugmaker have reached a tentative deal to settle a lawsuit related to the nation’s opioid crisis.

The agreement comes within hours of the first federal trial over the crisis, with opening statements scheduled for Monday in Cleveland.

The tentative settlement involves drug distributors AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKessen and drug manufacturer Teva.

Purdue Pharma, maker of OxyContin, is trying to settle opioid lawsuits through bankruptcy court.

It’s not clear what will happen with remaining litigation if the settlements are finalized.

The deal was first reported by The Wall Street Journal and was confirmed to The Associated Press by Paul Hanly, a lead lawyer for the local governments suing the drug industry.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
A Thursday, April 18, 2019, file photo shows a sign for the Department of Justice hangs in the ...
US plans to require DNA sample from all asylum-seekers
By Colleen Long The Associated Press

The Justice Department will publish an amended regulation Monday that would mandate DNA collection for almost all migrants who cross between official entry points and are held even temporarily, according to an official.

In this frame grab from video provided by Hawar News, ANHA, the Kurdish news agency, residents ...
US troops leaving Syria pelted with potatoes
By Lefteris Pitarakis and Lolita C. Baldor The Associated Press

Angry over the U.S. withdrawal from Syria, residents of a Kurdish-dominated city pelted departing American military vehicles with potatoes Monday as they drove through.

A Dallas Police vehicle (AP Photo/Ryan Tarinelli)
Tornado strikes Dallas area; homes, businesses damaged
The Associated Press

The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down in Dallas on Sunday night, causing structural damage and knocking out electricity to thousands.