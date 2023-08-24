89°F
weather icon Isolated Thunderstorms
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Nation and World

4 dead in shooting at California biker bar

The Associated Press
August 23, 2023 - 9:23 pm
 
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

TRABUCO CANYON, Calif. — Three people have been killed in a shooting at a Southern California biker bar, Orange County Sheriff’s officials said. The shooter also died, according to authorities.

The shooting was reported at around 7 p.m. at Cook’s Corner in rural Trabuco Canyon in Orange County.

Dozens of patrol cars and ambulances converged on the scene.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom was monitoring the shooting “and coordinating with local officials as more details become available,” his office tweeted.

Cooks Corner is a popular, longtime watering hole for the biker community in Southern California. Many motorcycle riders and enthusiasts gather there weeknights and during the weekend for live music, open-mic nights or just a cold beer after a long ride.

Hours before the shooting, several patrons were stopping by for an afternoon drink and meal. Rows of motorcycles and bikes framed the gravel entrance as plaques described the storied history of the bar built in 1884.

MOST READ
1
A’s owner: Relocation application done; team will lose $40M this year
A’s owner: Relocation application done; team will lose $40M this year
2
The Sphere – Everything you need to know
The Sphere – Everything you need to know
3
Zamir White’s role with Raiders hinges on Josh Jacobs’ decision
Zamir White’s role with Raiders hinges on Josh Jacobs’ decision
4
Allegiant asks passengers to show up 3 hours before departure
Allegiant asks passengers to show up 3 hours before departure
5
Raiders rookie heeds lesson from Maxx Crosby: ‘I got embarrassed’
Raiders rookie heeds lesson from Maxx Crosby: ‘I got embarrassed’
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
FILE - Russian businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin is shown prior to a meeting of Russian President V ...
Russian agency: Mercenary leader aboard plane that crashed
By Dasha Litvinova The Associated Press

The crash immediately raised suspicions since the fate of Yevgeny Prigozhin has been the subject of intense speculation ever since he mounted the mutiny.

New home construction in the Skye Canyon Master Planned Community in Las Vegas is seen on Monda ...
US mortgage rates reach highest level in over two decades
By Alex Veiga and Matt Ott Associated Press

Freddie Mac said the average rate on a 30-year home loan reached its highest level since 2002, which could increase costs for borrowers by hundreds of dollars a month.

More stories
2 dead in west Las Vegas Valley shooting
2 dead in west Las Vegas Valley shooting
Hiker dies at Utah national park, was on trip to spread father’s ashes
Hiker dies at Utah national park, was on trip to spread father’s ashes
Coroner identifies men killed in Henderson, Las Vegas
Coroner identifies men killed in Henderson, Las Vegas
Nevada trooper identified in southwest Las Vegas shooting
Nevada trooper identified in southwest Las Vegas shooting
Coroner identifies 5 homicide victims in separate killings
Coroner identifies 5 homicide victims in separate killings
Police hunt gunman in Strip shooting; Footage shows suspect in Caesars Palace
Police hunt gunman in Strip shooting; Footage shows suspect in Caesars Palace